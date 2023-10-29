Headlines

HomeBusiness

Business

MS Dhoni becomes brand ambassador for India's largest commercial bank

As the brand ambassador of SBI, MS Dhoni will play a pivotal role in various marketing and promotional campaigns, the bank said.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

India's largest commercial bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) has announced its collaboration with cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, naming him as the bank's official brand ambassador, the bank said in a statement.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, "We are pleased to onboard MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador of SBI. Dhoni's association with SBI as a satisfied customer makes him a perfect embodiment of our brand's ethos. With this partnership, we aim to reinforce our commitment to serving the nation and our customers with trust, integrity, and unwavering dedication."

As the brand ambassador of SBI, MS Dhoni will play a pivotal role in various marketing and promotional campaigns. His remarkable capacity to maintain composure in stressful situations and his renowned ability for clear thinking and rapid decision-making under duress makes him the ideal choice that resonates with SBI, to connect with its custmers and stakeholders across the country, the bank said.

This association symbolizes the bank's commitment to forging deeper connections with its customers, reflecting the values of reliability and leadership, it said.

