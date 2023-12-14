Headlines

AP Inter Exam 2024 out: Official website, how to download, exam details, more here

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande exposed! Captain Munawar Faruqui to give harsh punishment to actress for this reason

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 50 lakh base price

Meet man who ran away from home at 12, began career as a tailor, built company worth Rs 16,202 crore

Meet actor who has given only 6 flop films, earned over Rs 2000 crore at BO, debut film was disaster but earned Rs 40 cr

Meet man who ran away from home at 12, began career as a tailor, built company worth Rs 16,202 crore

Know the inspiring story of a 12 year old boy who ran away from home to find success and built one of the country's largest firms.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

Some brands become a byword for particular products and Parle-G is one such brand. Now it is one of India's biggest brands. The foundation of the company was laid nearly 100 years ago when the reign of British colonials in India was not over. 

It all began in the early 1900s. A 12-year-old boy moved to Mumbai from a small town near Valsad in South Gujarat. 

When he started to work, Mohanlal wanted to learn sewing and he picked up the skill quickly. He was only 18 years old when he opened a store in Gamdevi, Mumbai.  This gave him some financial stability and he established two independent businesses, D Mohanlal and Co. and Chhiba Durlabh. 

Later on, Mohanlal trained his five sons to take over the business and then his sons decided to stop operating their tailor shop during World War 1 and began a confectionary company. Hence, began the Parle Group. 

Soon, Mohanlal Chauhan decided to bring German technology to India by importing machines, using Rs 60,000 of his savings. After India's Independence from colonial rule, Mohanlal’s Parle G started to thrive as it became the cheaper, Indian-made alternative to British snacks. 

Soon, Parle Products gave competition to Coca-Cola by launching its soft drinks like Thums Up, Gold Spot, Limca, and Frooti, all of which became household names.

Read: After 70 hour work week, Narayana Murthy’s new video claims people can earn Rs 2.5 lakh in 1 day but there's a twist

Currently, Vijay Chauhan is looking after the company and the revenue of Parle Products is now close to touching the USD 2 billion mark, with the current revenue standing at Rs 16,202 crore. The net worth of Vijay Chauhan and his family is currently USD 5.5 billion, which comes out to Rs 45,238 crore.

