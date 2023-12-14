Headlines

After 70 hour work week, Narayana Murthy’s new video claims people can earn Rs 2.5 lakh in 1 day but there's a twist

With a net worth of more than Rs 37491 crore, billionaire Narayana Murthy is known for his business skills and philanthropy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has been trending over the internet for the past few weeks because of his ‘70 hours work week’ advice for the youth. While Murthy’s statement got a mixed reaction from people of various ages and industries, it can not be denied that the IIT graduate founder of Infosys had a vision to start one of the biggest tech companies from scratch. Infosys currently has a market cap of more than Rs 6.21 trillion. With a net worth of more than Rs 37491 crore, billionaire Narayana Murthy is known for his business skills and philanthropy. But unfortunately, few people are using Narayana Murthy’s image for their own gain as a couple of deepfakes of the billionaire are going viral on social media.

One of Narayana Murthy’s deepfake videos is promoting so-called investing platform “Quantum AI”, claiming that users will be able to earn Rs 2.5 lakh on the first working day. One of the videos showed a morphed version of Murthy claiming to be working on a “Quantum AI” project with tech billionaire Elon Musk. “Today I want to present our new project together with Elon Musk. Quantum AI is the world’s first quantum computing software developed by my team and Elon’s team with a 94 percent success rate,” the morphed voice said.

Deepfake is a technology that uses AI and machine learning to produce visual and audio content to deceive viewers. It masks characteristics of someone else's likeness over another media file which look like a real video. The technology scans the face of someone and masks it over a video file. Deepfake technology has witnessed significant improvement over the years and it gained popularity when ‘Fast and Furious 7’ was completed and released after the death of actor Paul Walker. 

