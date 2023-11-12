Headlines

Meet woman who leads Rs 18,032 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 14,160 cr net worth

Vinati joined the company in 2006 and has over 16 years of experience in the managerial team.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

Vinati Saraf Mutreja is a second-generation businesswoman who leads Vinati Organics Ltd as CEO and managing director. The company, founded by his father Vinod Saraf in 1989, is best known for manufacturing ingredients for ibuprofen, a popular painkiller. She has been leading the company in her current role since 2018.

The company is named after her and has a market cap of Rs 18,032 crore as of November 10. Vinati joined VOL in 2006 and has over 16 years of experience in the managerial team in the company. Vinati holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics (Finance) from The Wharton School and a Bachelor's in Applied Science from the School of Engineering (University of Pennsylvania).

She is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School. Vinati is passionate about clean and lean chemistry. According to Forbes, her father has a real-time net worth of Rs 14,160 crore as of November 12. He set up his venture to manufacture isobutyl benzene, the key raw material used for making ibuprofen.

The company is headquartered out of Mumbai and manufactures speciality chemicals and organic intermediaries. It manufactures products which cater to sectors like pharmaceuticals, water treatment, construction, emulsions paint etc.

