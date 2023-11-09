Headlines

Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 25,810 crore net worth, she works in Rs 34,653 crore company as...

She has been associated with the company since 2009 and has been a key architect in introducing new ideas and strategies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:47 PM IST

Alisha Malik works in Metro Brands, a multi-brand footwear retailer company. She leads from the front as President of the sports division, e-commerce and marketing. Alisha is the daughter of Indian billionaire businessman Rafique Malik, chairman of the company.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Arts (Finance) from the University of Northumbria, UK. She has been associated with Metro Brands Limited since 2009. Alisha has been a key architect in introducing new ideas and strategies for the growth of the organization.

Alisha has been influential in spearheading new business initiatives. She set up an excellent business growth strategy to outline e-commerce, omnichannel and new-age marketing. Alisha believes that brands have to figure out new and effective ways to service customers in a seamless, convenient, and safe fashion.

Under Alisha’s leadership and supervision, Metro Brands has launched the e-commerce platform of Metro, Mochi, and Walkway. She abides by the quote, ‘The only thing constant is change.’

In 1955, the company opened its first Metro Brands store in Mumbai. Since then it evolved into a one-stop-shop for all footwear needs. As of September 30, 2023, it operated 795 stores in 189 cities across 31 states and UTs.

