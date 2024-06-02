Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 results today: Check time and where to watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding: List of South Indian delicacies Mukesh Ambani served on cruise

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'don't want to get divorced', report claims couple are 'unhappy' but 'aren't done'

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup warm-up: Dominant India beat Bangladesh by 60 runs in New York

Ankita Lokhande dedicates her career to Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note on Pavitra Rishta completing 15 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, one of India’s youngest IAS officers who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22 without coaching, her AIR was...

Kerala weather: IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall on this day, check forecast

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 results today: Check time and where to watch

6 films Dharmendra lost to other stars

8 evening snacks with zero-oil for weight loss

Diabetes: 10 low-glycemic index foods to manage insulin levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'don't want to get divorced', report claims couple are 'unhappy' but 'aren't done'

Ankita Lokhande dedicates her career to Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note on Pavitra Rishta completing 15 years

Kajal Agarwal says south heroines are 'stereotyped', explains why Bollywood has meatier roles for married actresses

HomeIndia

India

Kerala weather: IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall on this day, check forecast

Incessant rainfall causing landslides and severe waterlogging has led the IMD to issue a 'red' alert for Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode in Kerala.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

Kerala weather: IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall on this day, check forecast
Source (ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Kerala is currently experiencing relentless rainfall, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a 'red' alert for three districts: Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. An 'orange' alert has been announced for Idukki and Wayanad districts.

The IMD forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas on June 2 and June 5, with a few places experiencing heavy rain on June 3 and 4.

On June 2 and June 3, Kerala is likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. On June 4 and 5, thunderstorms with lightning are also expected at a few locations across the state.

This continuous rainfall follows the early onset of the southwest monsoon, which arrived over Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30. The downpour has triggered landslides and waterlogging in various parts of the state.

Severe waterlogging and traffic jams have been reported in the low-lying areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts. Thrissur, in central Kerala, has been hit particularly hard since Saturday morning, leaving many people stranded at bus stops and railway stations.

In Idukki, landslides and uprooted trees have been reported in the Poochapra and Kolappra areas. Some houses and vehicles were damaged, but fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties.

Due to the landslides, Kerala authorities have urged residents to stay alert and warned of potential flooding in low-lying areas and along riverbanks. The situation remains critical, and people are advised to exercise caution.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor left UPSC dreams for Bollywood, was launched by Amitabh, fought Shah Rukh, then disappeared for years, now...

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: BJP-NDA likely to win 2-4 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh warm-up match?

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Canada

India’s GDP grows 8.2% in FY24, Q4 economy growth at…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement