Kerala weather: IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall on this day, check forecast

Incessant rainfall causing landslides and severe waterlogging has led the IMD to issue a 'red' alert for Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode in Kerala.

Kerala is currently experiencing relentless rainfall, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a 'red' alert for three districts: Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. An 'orange' alert has been announced for Idukki and Wayanad districts.

The IMD forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas on June 2 and June 5, with a few places experiencing heavy rain on June 3 and 4.

On June 2 and June 3, Kerala is likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. On June 4 and 5, thunderstorms with lightning are also expected at a few locations across the state.

This continuous rainfall follows the early onset of the southwest monsoon, which arrived over Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30. The downpour has triggered landslides and waterlogging in various parts of the state.

Severe waterlogging and traffic jams have been reported in the low-lying areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts. Thrissur, in central Kerala, has been hit particularly hard since Saturday morning, leaving many people stranded at bus stops and railway stations.

In Idukki, landslides and uprooted trees have been reported in the Poochapra and Kolappra areas. Some houses and vehicles were damaged, but fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties.

Due to the landslides, Kerala authorities have urged residents to stay alert and warned of potential flooding in low-lying areas and along riverbanks. The situation remains critical, and people are advised to exercise caution.