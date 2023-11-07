Meet man who once worked in BPO, now part of Rs 200000 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 94920 cr net worth

He holds a commerce degree from St Joseph’s College, Bangalore University and worked at a BPO for a while after his graduation.

Many successful businessmen in India have built billion-dollar companies. To further extend their business empires, the next generation is helping out. One such person is Tariq Premji, who is the younger son of Indian tech magnate Azim Premj, founder of Wipro.

Tariq is the Non-Executive Director of Wipro Enterprises, which has Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering under its umbrella. The company is part of Rs 2,00,000 crore (market cap) Wipro company.

Tariq holds a commerce degree from St Joseph’s College, Bangalore University. He worked at a BPO after his graduation for a while, before joining PremjiInvest, as per an ET report. Tariq has been on the board of two philanthropic arms of the Wipro empire since 2016 -- the Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives and Azim Premji Foundation.

He is also the Vice President of the Azim Premji Endowment Fund, an entity set up by Azim Premji to fund his philanthropic initiatives. As a founding team member, he has been instrumental in setting up and institutionalising the investment process of this fund.

Prior to this, he was part of the founding team at PremjiInvest, the family investment office. He now serves on the Investment Committee of the office that oversees the management of USD 5 billion in assets. His elder brother Rishad Premji, succeeded his father as Wipro's executive chairman in July 2019.