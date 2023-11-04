Meet man who left his job in US, returned to India, now leads Rs 21,053 crore pharma company

Headlines

Meet woman who was married at 12 and abused by in-laws, built her own business, her current net worth is Rs...

How prolonged air pollution affect your mental health?

Delhi Air Pollution: Marginal dip in levels as wind speed improves, health concern rises

PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman's blazing century, fastest by a Pakistani in World Cup history

Delhi: DTC bus rams into several vehicles in Rohini, 1 killed; video surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who was married at 12 and abused by in-laws, built her own business, her current net worth is Rs...

How prolonged air pollution affect your mental health?

PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman's blazing century, fastest by a Pakistani in World Cup history

Batters with most sixes in World Cup 2023 so far

10 must-watch Indian spy thriller series on OTT 

Aarya 3 and seven other must-watch crime thriller series on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Ahead of Salaar's clash with SRK's Dunki, makers of Prabhas-starrer reveal film's Christmas release has a KGF connection

Amid snake venom controversy, Elvish Yadav says he will sue Maneka Gandhi for defamation: 'Image kharab hoti hai...'

'I do deserve': Sudha Chandran reveals nobody offers her movies, says 'I have not done any film after Malamaal Weekly'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who left his job in US, returned to India, now leads Rs 21,053 crore pharma company

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy from Mumbai University. He quit his job in US and returned to India in 1998.

article-main
Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 07:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many successful businessmen in India once worked in other companies before leading their own firms. One such person is Glenn Saldanha, who left his well-established career in US and returned to India to join Glenmark. He is currently the Managing Director and Chairman of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals which has a market capitalisation of Rs 21,053 crore as of November 3.

The company was founded by his father, Gracias, in 1977 as a generic drug and active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer. In his current role, Saldanha oversees the entire operations of the organization.

Prior to Glenmark, he worked with Eli Lily, US and PricewaterhouseCoopers, US. In 1998, he left his promising career in the US and returned back to India. He then joined Glenmark and later became the Managing Director and CEO in 2000. 

Glenn holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy from Mumbai University and holds an MBA from Leonard Stern School of Business, New York University. Under his leadership, Glenmark has evolved from an Indian branded generics business into a research-driven and innovation-led organization.

Glenmark also won for two consecutive years the ‘Indian Pharma Innovation of the Year’ award, conferred by the Government of India. The company is headquartered in Mumbai. In June 2020, the company launched a potential COVID-19 drug Favipiravir under the brand name FabiFlu in India.

READ | Meet woman who joined Rs 33,223 crore company as trainee, later became chairperson, she's from...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk's son's name holds an Indian connection, union minister says...

Explained: Why Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad witness earthquake so frequently?

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls husband Vicky Jain 'keeda', says 'aise nikal ke fenk dungi...'

Shocking! Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to be thrown out Bigg Boss 17 house for this reason?

Elvish Yadav appears on Bigg Boss 17, talks social media negativity, getting trolled; Salman Khan advises him to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE