Meet woman who joined Rs 33,223 crore company as trainee, later became chairperson, she's from...

Her mother is India's richest woman in the construction and engineering sector.

Meher Pudumjee is a second-generation entrepreneur who runs Thermax Ltd as the chairperson. The company is focused on providing energy and environmental solutions. Meher joined Thermax as a trainee engineer in August 1990 and took over as chairperson in October 2004.

She is the daughter of Indian billionaire businesswoman Anu Aga, who is the former chairperson of the company. The firm has a market capitalisation of Rs 33,223 crore as of November 3. Meher holds a postgraduate degree in chemical engineering from the Imperial College of Science & Technology, London.

A year after joining the firm, Meher along with her husband Pheroz Pudumjee took over the responsibility (in 1991) of turning around a Thermax subsidiary company in the UK. After her return to India in September 1996, she was appointed to the Board of Directors.

In January 2001, she became a non-executive director. Later in 2002, she was appointed Vice Chairperson of the company. During this period, she played an active role in the turnaround of Thermax. She took over as Chairperson on October 5, 2004, after the retirement of her mother Anu Aga.

Apart from being a businesswoman, Meher enjoys listening to music, especially Western classical. She is a member of a Pune-based choir. She lives in Pune with her husband. The duo have two children. Her mother Anu Aga, who started working at Thermax in 1985 and took the helm in 1996, has a real-time net worth of Rs 22,450 crore, as of Forbes.

She derives her wealth from a majority stake in Thermax. She is India's richest woman in the construction and engineering sector. Aga stepped down as chairman in 2004, paving the way for her daughter to succeed in the post.