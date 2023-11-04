Meet woman who joined Rs 33,223 crore company as trainee, later became chairperson, she's from...

Headlines

'I do deserve': Sudha Chandran reveals nobody offers her movies, says 'I have not done any film after Malamaal Weekly'

Telangana teen arrested for sending death threat emails to Mukesh Ambani

'Didn't even spare name of Mahadev': PM Modi attacks Chhattisgarh CM, Congress over betting app row

PAK vs NZ: Kane Williamson sets record as New Zealand's highest World Cup run-scorer

Viral video: Man's unnerving cuddle session with chained hyena scares internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Telangana teen arrested for sending death threat emails to Mukesh Ambani

PAK vs NZ: Kane Williamson sets record as New Zealand's highest World Cup run-scorer

Jr NTR's fan builds house using bricks with actor's name engraved, see viral photos

Highest team scores in World Cup 2023 so far

Air pollution in Delhi: 10 homemade drinks healthy lungs 

6 herbs to relieve nerve pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

'I do deserve': Sudha Chandran reveals nobody offers her movies, says 'I have not done any film after Malamaal Weekly'

Ananya Panday reacts after Sara Ali Khan ‘confirms’ her dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur on KWK8: 'I'm feeling...'

Jr NTR's fan builds house using bricks with actor's name engraved, see viral photos

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who joined Rs 33,223 crore company as trainee, later became chairperson, she's from...

Her mother is India's richest woman in the construction and engineering sector.

article-main
Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Meher Pudumjee is a second-generation entrepreneur who runs Thermax Ltd as the chairperson. The company is focused on providing energy and environmental solutions. Meher joined Thermax as a trainee engineer in August 1990 and took over as chairperson in October 2004.

She is the daughter of Indian billionaire businesswoman Anu Aga, who is the former chairperson of the company. The firm has a market capitalisation of Rs 33,223 crore as of November 3. Meher holds a postgraduate degree in chemical engineering from the Imperial College of Science & Technology, London.

A year after joining the firm, Meher along with her husband Pheroz Pudumjee took over the responsibility (in 1991) of turning around a Thermax subsidiary company in the UK. After her return to India in September 1996, she was appointed to the Board of Directors.

In January 2001, she became a non-executive director. Later in 2002, she was appointed Vice Chairperson of the company. During this period, she played an active role in the turnaround of Thermax. She took over as Chairperson on October 5, 2004, after the retirement of her mother Anu Aga.

READ | Meet daughter of billionaire who owns Rs 27,720 crore team, she's singer, songwriter

Apart from being a businesswoman, Meher enjoys listening to music, especially Western classical. She is a member of a Pune-based choir. She lives in Pune with her husband. The duo have two children. Her mother Anu Aga, who started working at Thermax in 1985 and took the helm in 1996, has a real-time net worth of Rs 22,450 crore, as of Forbes.

She derives her wealth from a majority stake in Thermax. She is India's richest woman in the construction and engineering sector. Aga stepped down as chairman in 2004, paving the way for her daughter to succeed in the post.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Iski baraat nikalunga, band bajaunga': Arun's reply to Abhishek during fight leaves Bigg Boss 17 fans in splits

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Get up to 63% off on air purifiers

Meet CEO of Rs 12,31,000 crore company, used to get Rs 4.3 crore salary, his current package is…

‘Enough examples… Satya Nadella, Mukesh Ambani’: CEOs ignite online debate over privilege

Is that Ms Marvel actress Iman Vellani outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday? Truth behind viral photo

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE