Meet daughter of billionaire who owns Rs 27,720 crore team, she's singer, songwriter

Anjali Ranadive is a singer and songwriter and the daughter of Vivek Ranadive, who owns the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Sacramento Kings. She has also gone by the names Anjali World and Nani. Ranadive has seemingly shifted her focus from pop music to basketball.

The 30-year-old wrote and released her first single 'We Turn Up' in April 2014. Her second single was called 'Nobody' and featured Tyga and Sage the Gemini. Her father is an Indian-American businessman who owns the Sacramento Kings.

The team has a value of around Rs 27,720 crore (USD 3.33 billion) as of October 2023, as per Forbes. She serves as the assistant general manager for the Stockton Kings G League team. Prior to this, she was the Sacramento Kings’ social responsibility coordinator.

He garnered a lot of attention through her presence at the 2023 NBA Playoffs earlier this year. She is also quite active on social media and shares pictures from her personal and professional lives. Anjali has 163K followers on Instagram.

She graduated from UC Berkeley with a marine science degree. She founded the non-profit organization Jaws & Paws, which spreads awareness for the conservation of sharks, polar bears, and tigers. She also takes part in the business operations side of the Kings.

She serves in the team's social responsibility department to focus on outreach and community efforts. In October 2015, she received the 2015 Paul Walker Ocean Leadership Award from the Monterey Bay Aquarium. She was also part of the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.