Cricket

WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Papua New Guinea

WI vs PNG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 2 between West Indies and Papua New Guinea.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 09:14 PM IST

WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction
The West Indies will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign as two-time champions, hosting the event for only the second time in history. Their first match will be against Papua New Guinea, a team that is steadily making a name for itself in the world of cricket. While the challenge for PNG will undoubtedly be tough, they are eager to test their skills against one of the most formidable sides in this format.

The West Indies, with two T20 World Cup titles under their belt, boast a lineup of players who are in peak form, many of whom have recently showcased their talents in the IPL. Rovman Powell has been particularly impressive as of late, and with the experienced Darren Sammy guiding them from the sidelines, the West Indian team is considered one of the early favorites for the tournament.

On the other hand, Papua New Guinea has been steadily climbing the ranks in the world of cricket, with a talented group of young players who have been performing exceptionally well. This tournament presents an opportunity for PNG to measure their progress on the global stage and potentially unearth new cricketing heroes for future generations to admire.

Match Details

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea, 2nd Match, Group C

Date & Time: Jun 02, 10:30 AM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana 

WI vs PNG Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Brandon King, Lega Siaka, Tony Ura

All-rounders: Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph

WI vs PNG My Dream11 team

Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Brandon King (c), Tony Ura, Andre Russell, Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Akeal Hosein, Norman Vanua, Alzarri Joseph (vc)

