WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 2 to be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

The West Indies (WI) cricket team is set to face off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) in Match 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The highly anticipated match will take place at the prestigious Guyana National Stadium this Sunday.

PNG will be making their season debut in this match. In their previous five games, they have secured three victories and suffered two defeats. On the other hand, the West Indies team will also be kicking off their season in this game. With an impressive record of four wins and one loss in their last five matches, the West Indies are looking to start their campaign on a high note.

Live Streaming details

The highly anticipated WI vs PNG match is set to take place at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The evening game is slated to kick off at 8:00 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between WI and PNG live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

Over the last 20 matches, the average first-innings score at the Guyana National Stadium has been 156 runs. The pitch at this venue is known for its sporting nature, providing decent assistance for both batters and bowlers.

Weather report

The temperature is forecasted to be around 29 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of approximately 74%. Winds are expected to reach a speed of 2.16 meters per second. There is a possibility of light rain, which could potentially impact playing conditions.

Predicted playing XIs

WI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer/Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Moite, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph/Akeal Hosein

PNG: Tony Ura, Sesa Bau, Assad Vala, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea

Also read| WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Papua New Guinea