Meet woman, who is among India's wealthiest, led Rs 30408 crore company, her net worth is...

Anu Aga, who formerly oversaw Thermax, an energy and environmental engineering company is a billionaire businesswoman from India

In India, numerous accomplished women have run billion-dollar businesses. Following a fruitful tenure, they gave the reins to the following generation. Anu Aga, who formerly oversaw Thermax, an energy and environmental engineering company, is one such individual.

Aga is a social worker and billionaire businesswoman from India. In October 2004, she stepped down as the company's chairperson, and in August 2018, she left the board as a non-executive director. She oversaw the business from 1996 to 2004 before giving her daughter Meher Pudumjee full control in October.

On December 4, Thermax's market capitalization was Rs 30,408 crore. The company's share price on NSE was Rs 2700. After retiring from the company, she began working in social work. The Indian government also awarded her the Padma Shri.

As of December 4, 2023, Aga's real-time net worth is estimated by Forbes to be Rs 20,000 crore. According to Forbes' list of the richest Indians, she is the wealthiest woman working in engineering in India. Her majority ownership in Thermax is the source of her wealth.

In 1985, Aga began working at Thermax, which was then owned by her later husband. In 1996, following her husband's death, she assumed leadership. In 2012, she got the nomination for the Rajya Sabha. From St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, she received a B.A. in Economics. She also holds a post-graduation in medical and psychiatric social work from the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.