Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bernard Arnault is now the richest person in the world. His family has a net worth of Rs 1721074 crore. Bernard Arnault is the chairman and CEO of global luxury goods brand VMH (Louis Vuitton) and as per Forbes, he has overtaken Elon Musk as the richest man in the world. Bernard Arnault and his family have been in the public limelight for the past several decades. While Bernard Arnault's investments, business ventures and lifestyle stays in the news, many are still unaware about his artist wife who has been with the billionaire for more than three decades. Bernard Arnault's wife is an acclaimed pianist with several prestigious awards under her name. Canada born Helene Mercier is the wife of world's richest person Bernard Arnault.

Bernard Arnault met Helene Mercier in 1990 while he was still married to his first wife Anne Dewavrin. Helene Mercier met Bernard Arnault when she was at a friends' house. The duo decided to marry in 1991. They now have three sons - Alexandre, Frederic and Jean, who also practice music, like their parents.

Bernard Arnault’s wife Helene Mercier began studying piano at the age of six and soon went on to win first prizes in several national competitions. She is also a laureate of the International Chamber Music Competition in Prague. At the age of fifteen, she entered Dieter Weber’s class at Vienna’s University of Music and Performing Arts before furthering her studies at the Juilliard School in New York with Sascha Gorodnitzki. She later went to France to study with Pierre Sancan and Germaine Mounier.

Helene Mercier has appeared at a number of festivals, including Aix-en-Provence, Menton, Colmar, Nohant, Evian, Reims, Piano aux Jacobins, La Chaise-Dieu, and Radio-France in Montpellier. She is also regularly heard on France-Musique, Radio Classique, France-Culture, and Radio Suisse-Romande, as well as on Radio-Canada, and on CBS in the United States. She is a Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.