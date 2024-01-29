Twitter
Headlines

Good news for health insurance policyholders: Check new guidelines, how to get it

Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bihar Politics: Saamana editorial slams CM Nitish Kumar for returning to NDA fold

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Meet brothers who began business with Rs 5000 after schooling; now own Rs 12000 crore company, became India's richest...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bihar Politics: Saamana editorial slams CM Nitish Kumar for returning to NDA fold

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Bowlers to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar most times in Tests

7 Yoga poses to reduce double chin

Top 10 bowling figures on Test debut in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Subhash Ghai reveals this actor was ready to go bald for Khal Nayak before he finalised Sanjay Dutt

Chinmayi Sripaada slams Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for his 'inhumane behaviour' for thrashing his student: 'If only...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bernard Arnault met Helene Mercier in 1990 while he was still married to his first wife Anne Dewavrin. Helene Mercier met Bernard Arnault when she was at a friends' house.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bernard Arnault is now the richest person in the world. His family has a net worth of Rs 1721074 crore. Bernard Arnault is the chairman and CEO of global luxury goods brand VMH (Louis Vuitton) and as per Forbes, he has overtaken Elon Musk as the richest man in the world. Bernard Arnault and his family have been in the public limelight for the past several decades. While Bernard Arnault’s investments, business ventures and lifestyle stays in the news, many are still unaware about his artist wife who has been with the billionaire for more than three decades. Bernard Arnault’s wife is an acclaimed pianist with several prestigious awards under her name. Canada born Helene Mercier is the wife of world’s richest person Bernard Arnault.

Bernard Arnault met Helene Mercier in 1990 while he was still married to his first wife Anne Dewavrin. Helene Mercier met Bernard Arnault when she was at a friends' house. The duo decided to marry in 1991. They now have three sons - Alexandre, Frederic and Jean, who also practice music, like their parents.

Bernard Arnault’s wife Helene Mercier began studying piano at the age of six and soon went on to win first prizes in several national competitions. She is also a laureate of the International Chamber Music Competition in Prague. At the age of fifteen, she entered Dieter Weber’s class at Vienna’s University of Music and Performing Arts before furthering her studies at the Juilliard School in New York with Sascha Gorodnitzki. She later went to France to study with Pierre Sancan and Germaine Mounier. 

Helene Mercier has appeared at a number of festivals, including Aix-en-Provence, Menton, Colmar, Nohant, Evian, Reims, Piano aux Jacobins, La Chaise-Dieu, and Radio-France in Montpellier. She is also regularly heard on France-Musique, Radio Classique, France-Culture, and Radio Suisse-Romande, as well as on Radio-Canada, and on CBS in the United States. She is a Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts snowfall, rainfall in these states of North India, check list here

Who owns Delhi's posh Khan Market, where monthly rent of shops is...? Know interesting facts here

Icon of the Seas set to take first trip today: All you need to know about world's largest cruise ship

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan breaks silence after video of him thrashing his 'student' with shoe goes viral

'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi to interact with students today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE