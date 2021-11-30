Meet Vineeta Agarwala, new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's wife who is adjunct clinical professor

Twitter’s co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, on Monday, stepped down and made way for Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer who has now been promoted as its new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Parag Agrawal, a Computer Science and Engineering graduate from IIT Bombay is a PhD from Stanford University. He has previously also worked with Microsoft, Yahoo, and AT&T Labs before joining Twitter.

While a lot is known about Parag, little is known about his family life - his parents, his wife Vineeta Agarwala, and son Ansh.

Who is new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's wife Vineeta Agarwala?

Vineeta Agarwala is the new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's wife. The photos of the couple are often shared by Parag, on his Instagram account. The couple also is parents to a son named Ansh. Both Parag and Vineeta live in San Francisco, California. Vineeta is a physician and adjunct clinical professor at Stanford School of Medicine, according to her Twitter profile.

Not much else is known about Parag's family as the new Twitter CEO likes to keep his life private and away from attention. As for Mumbai-born Parag's parents, his mother is a retired school teacher, and his father was previously employed in the atomic energy sector and held senior positions there.

In other news, according to an email by the outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey, Parag's appointment was done after the board undertook a "rigorous process considering all options" to unanimously appoint him.

"Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He's curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep," added Jack Dorsey in the email.