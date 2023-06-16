Meet Sunita Poddar, woman who loaned money to Baba Ramdev for starting Rs 40000 crore firm, gifted island in UK

Sunita Poddar news: Baba Ramdev's Patanjali made a profit of Rs 886.44 crore last financial year.

Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna had secured a personal loan when they started their company in 2006. At that time, they didn't even have a bank account. They secured a loan from their followers -- Sunita and Sarwan Sam Poddar.

According to a 2011 report, Sarwan 'Sam' Poddar and his wife Sunita are residents of Scotland.They bought an island called Little Cumbrae for two million pounds and gifted it to Baba Ramdev in 2009.

In 2011, they held 12.46 lakh shares each in the company. So they held 7.2 percent stake in the company in 2011, reported TOI.

They were the second biggest stakeholders in Patanjali Ayurved after Acharya Balkrishna, who had over 92 percent shares in the company. It isn't clear if they have a stake in the company currently.

Sunita had lost a lot of weight after taking to Ramdev's yoga. This is why she convinced her husband to donate the island.

Sunita had become the trustee of UK's Patanjali Peeth Trust.

Sarwan was born in Bihar's Bettiah.

The Poddars were featured in several publications in 2011.

She is also Baba Ramdev's contact person in the United Kingdom. She became a trustee of Patanjali Yog Peeth.

She is one of the wealthiest women in Glasgow. She offers yoga classes as well. They train yoga teachers as well.

She once received a DVD of Baba Ramdev's yoga classes. She met Ramdev when he came to Glasgow.

She was born in Mumbai. She grew up in Kathmandu.

Sam Poddar's father was a doctor in Glasgow. He moved to the country when Sam was just 4. She was 18 when she came to Glasgow after marriage to Sam.

Sam is an engineer by education. He bought an acquaintance's home-care business in the 1980s. He resigned in 1982. Sunita used to run a gas station. She joined her husband's business. The business became successful.

Ramdev had once said they didn't even have money for the registration of Divya Pharmacy in 1995. He was a little known Yoga teacher then.

When Ramdev gained popularity, he decided to take the company to the masses by scaling up their operations. At that time, Sarwan and Sunita Poddar gave them substantial loans. A man named Govind Agarwal also helped them.

Sunita is the CEO and founder of Oakminster Healthcare, one of Scotland's leading and award winning providers of home care and rehabilitation services.

Acharya Balkrishna's net worth is Rs 29,680 crore, according to Forbes.

The company's turnover is over Rs 40000 crore.