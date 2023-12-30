Headlines

Meet Pankaj Patel, owner of Rs 52400 crore business; his net worth is...

Meet Pankaj Patel, the 49th richest Indian business. Know his story here.

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

India is a land of various businessmen whose stories inspire millions of others to take bigger risks in life and make dreams come true. Today, we will talk about another such dynamic person, Pankaj Patel. 

Pankaj Patel is an Indian billionaire and businessman. He is the chairman of Zydus Lifescience, which was previously known as Cadila Healthcare Ltd. 

Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel is a native of Gujarat. Patel did his Bachelor's and Master's degree in Pharmacy from Gujarat University. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Science and Law degree from the University of Mumbai. 

When he was only eight years old, Patel would visit the factory with his father. This instilled a knack in him towards understanding the business.  Patel joined his father's business in 1976 after completing graduation. His father's company, Cadila Healthcare then split in two parts under Zydus Group. 

Read: Meet visually impaired man who started a cart with Rs 50; now runs company worth Rs 350 crore

According to Forbes, Patel has a net worth of Rs 42,610 as of April 2023 making him the 524th richest man in the world. According to the Forbes list, Patel is the 49th richest Indian. 

Patel's company, Zydus Lifesciences Limited is based out of Ahmedabad and has a current market cap of Ra 52,400 crores approximately. 

