Sam Altman fired: Meet Mira Murati, who worked for Musk, now interim CEO of ChatGPT's OpenAI

Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, was sacked because the 'board no longer had confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,' the company said in a statement.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 07:35 AM IST

The ChatGPT maker's board said on Friday that it had fired CEO and co-founder Sam Altman. As a result, the firm announced that Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI, will assume interim leadership with immediate effect. The business also stated that it is looking for Altman's permanent replacement.

Why was Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI fired?
Following an investigation, the Open AI board discovered that Sam Altman had "not consistently candid in his communications" with the board. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company released the statement. 

The statement further said that his actions were hindering the board's ability to carry out its duties.

Who is Mira Murati, interim CEO of OpenAI?
Mira Murati, a mechanical engineer by profession who was raised in Canada after her parents immigrated to Albania, constructed a hybrid racecar while an undergraduate at Dartmouth College.

She worked as a student intern at Goldman Sachs and for Tesla, where she played a crucial role in the creation of the Model X vehicle, and Leap Motion, a startup that created a computer system to analyze hand and finger movements, before joining OpenAI in 2018. The New York Times stated that she left both companies in 2018.

Murati worked as a senior product manager for Tesla for three years. Last year, Murati was appointed CTO of OpenAI.

“Given her long tenure and close engagement with all aspects of the company, including her experience in AI governance and policy, the board believes she is uniquely qualified for the role and anticipates a seamless transition while it conducts a formal search for a permanent CEO,” the company said in its statement.

Murati expressed her feelings about being "honoured and humbled" to take on the company's leadership role after Sam Altman was fired.

She added that the business would keep working with its biggest investor, Microsoft Corp. 

