Business

Business

Meet man who founded Rs 8500 crore company in college, later worked in Bollywood with Aishwarya, Kangana, Shahid, Sunny 

His commitment to principles showcases the journey of a visionary entrepreneur making impactful strides in both travel and entertainment.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 02:45 PM IST

Air travel in the early 2000s in India was not as easy and democratised as it is today. Fast forward to 2008, Nishant Pitti, along with his brother Prashant, embarked on a journey to simplify travel for Indians through EaseMyTrip.com. Under Nishant's leadership, the platform became a favourite among tech-savvy travellers, offering flights, hotels, and holidays.

Born into a business background family in New Delhi, Nishant's entrepreneurial spirit was nurtured by his successful businessman father. During his studies at Delhi University, he showcased an early spirit for identifying opportunities.

Beyond travel, Nishant also tried his hand in Bollywood. He started investing in film productions, such as "Fanney Khan" and "Batti Gul Meter Chalu." In 2019, he founded Nishant Pitti Pictures, solidifying his presence in film production with successes like "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" and "Taish."

His accomplishments earned him awards, including "Young Entrepreneur of the Year" in 2018 and the "Travel Entrepreneur of the Year" in 2019. His commitment to principles showcases the journey of a visionary entrepreneur making impactful strides in both travel and entertainment.

Recently, Nishant Pitti made headlines for defending EaseMyTrip's decision to suspend flight bookings to the Maldives.

In a social media post, Pitti clarified the company's stance amid the India-Maldives standoff, emphasising the importance of adapting to evolving geopolitical landscapes.

