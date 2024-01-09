Meet man, son of billionaire with Rs 25760 crore net worth, who works in Rs 68552 crore company as...

He is a graduate of the Zarb School of Business, Hofstra University, USA.

Rishabh Mariwala is a second-generation family business entrepreneur. He is presently a non-executive director of Marico Ltd which has a market capitalisation of Rs 68,552 crore as of January 9. He is the son of Indian billionaire businessman Harsh Mariwala who transformed his family's trading business in spices and edible oils into consumer goods giant Marico. The company is best known for its Saffola cooking oil and Parachute hair oil.

According to Forbes Harsh Mariwala has a real-time net worth of Rs 25,760 crore. His son Rishabh founded Sharrp Ventures - the Mariwala Family office, and presently heads the same. He is presently the managing partner of Sharrp Ventures, a multi-asset class investment firma multi-asset class investment firm. He is a graduate of the Zarb School of Business, Hofstra University, USA. Rishabh has undergone different executive courses from various universities.

He was also part of the core team that developed Kaya life, health and wellness brand of the company. In 2010, he launched his mother's hobby 'Soap Opera' which started with a line of handmade soaps. Rishabh has acquired overall entrepreneurial hands-on experience across all aspects of Sharrp Ventures. The company invests long-term patient capital and supports its portfolio companies through multiple stages of their growth and evolution. The firm made early investments in industry-defining companies including Nykaa and Mamaearth.

