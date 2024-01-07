Meet Aditi Tiwari, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

The highest package bagged by a student from her institute was Rs 50-60 lakhs before Aditi Tiwari’s record-breaking package.

We have heard many times that IIT and IIM graduates are getting a whopping salary package in their campus placements. There are several interview rounds before they finally get selected by a company. Recently, 85 students of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay secured a Rs 1 crore package in campus placements. The development grabbed headlines as the top recruiters who visited the campus this season were Accenture, Airbus, Air India, Apple etc.

But in this article, we will tell you about a student who secured a record-breaking package from a US firm in 2022. She was not an IIM or IIT graduate, but still, she managed to secure a whopping salary package. Her name is Aditi Tiwari, an NIT Patna alumnus, who was hired by Facebook (now Meta) in 2022, for the highest-ever package of Rs 1.6 crores in placements done that year. This is around Rs 13.33 lakh per month before tax deduction.

She was the final-year student of Electronics and Communication when she got her first job. She was recruited by Facebook as a front-end engineer. The news went viral in no time. In 2022, the package of Rs 1.6 crore was historic as this package is not even offered to students from IITs and IIMs.

It is to be noted that the highest package bagged by a student at NIT Patna student before Aditi Tiwari’s record-breaking package was Rs 50-60 lakhs. NIT Patna set a record in 2022 with 110% overall placements. Aditi Tiwari’s father works as a Tata Steel employee while her mother is a government school teacher.

