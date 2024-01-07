Meet IIT graduate who wanted to be a cricketer, became CEO of Rs 14225720 crore company, earns Rs 5 crore daily

After joining the company in 2004, he led the various product management and innovation efforts.

Cricket is one of the most celebrated sports in India. Many successful businessmen and CEOs also like to watch and play cricket in their free time. Some even wanted to become a cricketer but chose a different career later. One such person is Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an IIT graduate, who wanted to become a cricketer in his childhood.

Pichai, who joined Google in 2004, likes to watch and play cricket. He was also the captain of his school cricket team in Chennai. Under his captaincy of Pichai, his team also won many tournaments. The 51-year-old is a big fan of Sunil Gavaskar and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The Google CEO had once said in an interview that he wanted to become a cricketer. But today, he is the CEO of the tech giant Google which has a market cap of USD 1.71 trillion, which is Rs 14225720 crore.

After joining Google in 2004, he led the various product management and innovation efforts in the company. In October 2015, he became the CEO of Google. Pichai was appointed to the Alphabet Board of Directors in 2017. Pichai earned nearly USD 226 million (approx 1,854 crore back then) in 2022, according to a new filing from Alphabet. The majority of his pay came from stock holdings, valued at more than USD 218 million. The rest of the compensation came from a USD 2 million base salary and more than USD 5 million for a private security detail. This means Pichai earned Rs 5.07 crore daily (Rs 1854 crore / 365) in that year.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2023, Sundar Pichai has a net worth of Rs 5,400 crore. Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Pichai completed his schooling at Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Chennai. He did his B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur in Metallurgical Engineering. After completing his graduation, Pichai went to Stanford University for further studies and then completed his MBA also from Wharton School.

