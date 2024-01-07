Meet IIT graduate who wanted to be a cricketer, became CEO of Rs 14225720 crore company, earns Rs 5 crore daily

Headlines

Ratan Tata's Rs 1352000 crore company is ahead of Google, Microsoft, Tesla in this list

Meet businessman, who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, lost most of his money, lives in rented place, he is...

Sachin Tendulkar urges fans to explore Indian islands amid ‘boycott Maldives’ row

'IPL mein zaroorat...': Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig as chef to accompany England cricket team for India tour

Budget 2024: 10 tax saving options other than Section 80C

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Miracle! Five Days After Japan's 7.6 Earthquake, A Woman In Her 90s Was Hauled Out Of The Rubble

Bangladesh Elections 2024: Amid Tight Security, PM Sheikh Hasina To Cruise To 5th Victory Unopposed

'IPL mein zaroorat...': Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig as chef to accompany England cricket team for India tour

Captains who have scored centuries in IPL history

Bollywood actors who sparked controversies with their bold statements

9 actors who left TV to become Bollywood stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Miracle! Five Days After Japan's 7.6 Earthquake, A Woman In Her 90s Was Hauled Out Of The Rubble

Bangladesh Elections 2024: Amid Tight Security, PM Sheikh Hasina To Cruise To 5th Victory Unopposed

Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing As Window Blows Out Mid-Air

Animal, Vanga slammed for calling Javed Akhtar's art 'false' over his criticism of film: 'Years before you were born...'

Ranbir Kapoor says Animal succeeded despite 'a section of people having an issue' with film: 'Nothing goes beyond...'

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet IIT graduate who wanted to be a cricketer, became CEO of Rs 14225720 crore company, earns Rs 5 crore daily

After joining the company in 2004, he led the various product management and innovation efforts.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 04:36 PM IST

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Cricket is one of the most celebrated sports in India. Many successful businessmen and CEOs also like to watch and play cricket in their free time. Some even wanted to become a cricketer but chose a different career later. One such person is Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an IIT graduate, who wanted to become a cricketer in his childhood.

Pichai, who joined Google in 2004, likes to watch and play cricket. He was also the captain of his school cricket team in Chennai. Under his captaincy of Pichai, his team also won many tournaments. The 51-year-old is a big fan of Sunil Gavaskar and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The Google CEO had once said in an interview that he wanted to become a cricketer. But today, he is the CEO of the tech giant Google which has a market cap of USD 1.71 trillion, which is Rs 14225720 crore.

After joining Google in 2004, he led the various product management and innovation efforts in the company. In October 2015, he became the CEO of Google. Pichai was appointed to the Alphabet Board of Directors in 2017. Pichai earned nearly USD 226 million (approx 1,854 crore back then) in 2022, according to a new filing from Alphabet. The majority of his pay came from stock holdings, valued at more than USD 218 million. The rest of the compensation came from a USD 2 million base salary and more than USD 5 million for a private security detail. This means Pichai earned Rs 5.07 crore daily (Rs 1854 crore / 365) in that year.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2023, Sundar Pichai has a net worth of Rs 5,400 crore. Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Pichai completed his schooling at Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Chennai. He did his B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur in Metallurgical Engineering. After completing his graduation, Pichai went to Stanford University for further studies and then completed his MBA also from Wharton School.

READ | Meet man who worked as investment banker in London, now leads Rs 4648 crore company, son-in-law of Indian billionaire

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Vijay Deverakonda, but this actor was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Arjun Reddy

'Maa hai isliye...': Suyyash Rai reacts after Isha Malviya's mother says 'legal action banta hai' against Abhishek Kumar

Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold day warning in five states for next 2 days; check details here

DGCA orders airlines to inspect emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max planes after Alaska Airlines incident

Watch: Aamir Khan welcomes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with warm hug at daughter Ira Khan's wedding, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE