Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian woman who headed Rs 300000 crore company, reinvented an industry, she is Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s…

How AI automation can streamline security and help with fraud detection for your business

Avenix Fzco Unveils Ground-breaking Forex Robot Pivlex for Gold Trading, Revolutionizing the M1 Timeframe

Meet actor, whose father was superstar, first two films flopped, then starred in Rs 600-crore blockbuster, is now...

Andrew Spira spearheads revolutionary shift as universal basic income gains global traction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Adult Society's Shift Towards Video Content: Understanding the Importance of Video in Memes

How AI automation can streamline security and help with fraud detection for your business

Avenix Fzco Unveils Ground-breaking Forex Robot Pivlex for Gold Trading, Revolutionizing the M1 Timeframe

India’s T20 World Cup jerseys from 2007 to 2024

Batters with highest scores in IPL playoffs 

8 reasons to make pomegranate your go to snack

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet actor, whose father was superstar, first two films flopped, then starred in Rs 600-crore blockbuster, is now...

‘If not me then who? Khans? Kapoors?’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to being trolled for comparing herself to Amitabh Bachchan

Heeramandi AD Snehil Dixit Mehra reacts to Vivek Agnihotri slamming show for romanticising brothels: 'He hasn't...'

HomeIndia

India

The Adult Society's Shift Towards Video Content: Understanding the Importance of Video in Memes

The Adult Society, under the visionary leadership of Rohit Goyal, the founder of The Adult Society, has achieved in eight years what many meme pages only dream of. They understand the importance of relatable content, weaving memes that tap into the collective funny bone of India.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 07, 2024, 06:01 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India, the land of vibrant festivals and infectious joy, has taken the digital world by storm when it comes to preserving its unique brand of humor. In this digital expression, one name stands out: The Adult Society. With a whopping 6.4 million followers, this meme page has become a haven for hilarity, sarcasm, and flavors distinctly Indian.
 
The Adult Society, under the visionary leadership of Rohit Goyal, the founder of The Adult Society, has achieved in eight years what many meme pages only dream of. They understand the importance of relatable content, weaving memes that tap into the collective funny bone of India. But it's not just about quick laughs; The Adult Society injects a healthy dose of sarcasm and indigenous wit, creating memes that resonate deeply with their audience.
 
Remember those fleeting moments of amusement you experience during a Bollywood film? The Adult Society has bottled that laughter and amplified it a thousandfold, creating a space where humor reigns supreme. They started with image-based content, perfectly capturing the essence of Indian humor in a single frame. However, Rohit Goyal and his team are not content with resting on their laurels. They are pushing the boundaries of meme creation, venturing into the exciting world of video content.
 
"At The Adult Society, we believe that humor exists within everyone," says Rohit Goyal, his words reflecting a genuine passion for his work. "It's an art form waiting to be unleashed, and all it takes is a platform for people to showcase their talents." This philosophy lies at the heart of their expansion into video memes.

Rohit Goyal envisions a future where The Adult Society becomes a launchpad for hidden comedic talents. Their video content production team will act as a catalyst, nurturing and elevating these aspiring meme artists. But that's not all. The Adult Society recognizes the power of established creators as well. Their journey, as Goyal himself emphasizes, will be one of inclusivity, bringing together both fresh faces and familiar favorites in the world of memes. 

The future Rohit Goyal paints is vibrant and brimming with laughter. He doesn't just see memes as entertainment; he sees them as a platform for artistic expression. With their foray into video content, The Adult Society promises to take meme creation to a whole new level, providing a stage for both established and aspiring comedic talents. Their commitment to fostering a community of laughter and showcasing the hidden art of humor makes The Adult Society a true trendsetter in the digital landscape.
 
This innovative approach not only promises to keep their existing audience engaged but also has the potential to attract a whole new wave of fans. As The Adult Society embraces video content, one thing remains certain: laughter is the universal language, and The Adult Society is here to translate it into side-splitting memes for millions.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Superman: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet's first look as Man of Steel, fans say 'the suit looks so good'

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders take top spot after 98 runs win over Lucknow Super Giants

JEE Advanced 2024 registration window closing today; check how to apply

Brazil Floods: Death toll mounts to 75, over 100 missing

DNA TV Show: How ED recovered over Rs 35 crore cash from house of domestic help in Ranchi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement