Meet man, an Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, uses 20 phones at a time due to....

Ever wondered about the technological habits of tech industry leaders? Sundar Pichai, CEO of both Google and Alphabet, recently discussed his relationship with technology in an interview. One surprising revelation was his use of over 20 phones concurrently for various purposes.

In a world where managing one phone can be a challenge for most, Pichai's approach is quite remarkable. This is a necessity of his role, as he must ensure Google products perform optimally across a variety of devices. His multiple phones reflect a commitment to keeping pace with technological advancements and ensuring Google remains innovative.

Pichai's tech habits go beyond his impressive phone collection. When asked about his children's screen time, he emphasised the importance of setting personal limits instead of strict rules. This indicates a belief in responsible technology use, especially given his role as a parent in today's digital age.

Regarding account security, Pichai admitted he doesn't frequently change his passwords, relying instead on two-factor authentication for added safety. This highlights his trust in modern security practices while emphasizing users' responsibility for their online safety.

Pichai also holds significant beliefs about artificial intelligence (AI), considering it to be the most impactful technology humanity has developed, akin to the significance of fire and electricity. His forward-thinking mindset and willingness to explore the full potential of technology are evident.

Despite being American, Pichai maintains a connection to his Indian heritage, which shapes his worldview. This cultural background enriches his leadership style and provides insights into his personal values.

Interestingly, Sundar Pichai earns Rs 66,666.29 every hour. In April 2023, it was revealed that Sundar Pichai received a total compensation of approximately USD 226 million (approximately Rs 1,854 crore) in 2022, which means he earned Rs 5 crore per day.