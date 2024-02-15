Twitter
Headlines

Meet actor who made debut with Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married a CM's granddaughter, his wife is..

Indian-origin Meta engineer in US kills 4-year-old twins, wife before shooting himself

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 exams begin today; check reporting time and dos, don'ts to follow

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

SC to pronounce verdict on validity of Electoral Bond today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

Meet man, an Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, uses 20 phones at a time due to....

'Unko laga ki Sonia Gandhi...': Prakash Jha recalls Raajneeti being denied censor certificate, Congress objecting to it

8 animals that hate humans

10 highest-paid Indian actresses on OTT

5 foods to avoid before your gym session

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

Abhishek Bachchan rejected these three films which proved to be game changer for Aamir Khan’s career

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his four-year gap after 'massive flops': ‘I stopped listening to…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, uses 20 phones at a time due to....

When asked about his children's screen time, he emphasised the importance of setting personal limits instead of strict rules.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:59 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ever wondered about the technological habits of tech industry leaders? Sundar Pichai, CEO of both Google and Alphabet, recently discussed his relationship with technology in an interview. One surprising revelation was his use of over 20 phones concurrently for various purposes.

In a world where managing one phone can be a challenge for most, Pichai's approach is quite remarkable. This is a necessity of his role, as he must ensure Google products perform optimally across a variety of devices. His multiple phones reflect a commitment to keeping pace with technological advancements and ensuring Google remains innovative.

Pichai's tech habits go beyond his impressive phone collection. When asked about his children's screen time, he emphasised the importance of setting personal limits instead of strict rules. This indicates a belief in responsible technology use, especially given his role as a parent in today's digital age.

Regarding account security, Pichai admitted he doesn't frequently change his passwords, relying instead on two-factor authentication for added safety. This highlights his trust in modern security practices while emphasizing users' responsibility for their online safety.

Pichai also holds significant beliefs about artificial intelligence (AI), considering it to be the most impactful technology humanity has developed, akin to the significance of fire and electricity. His forward-thinking mindset and willingness to explore the full potential of technology are evident.

Despite being American, Pichai maintains a connection to his Indian heritage, which shapes his worldview. This cultural background enriches his leadership style and provides insights into his personal values.

Interestingly, Sundar Pichai earns Rs 66,666.29 every hour. In April 2023, it was revealed that Sundar Pichai received a total compensation of approximately USD 226 million (approximately Rs 1,854 crore) in 2022, which means he earned Rs 5 crore per day.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Here's how much Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan charged for Sholay, Jaya Bachchan's fees will surprise you

BCCI unhappy with players' Ranji Trophy snub, imposes ultimatum for participation

Meet influencer who became crorepati at 24 just through Instagram Reels, bought Akshay Kumar's home, is Alia Bhatt's...

Akshay Kumar announces title of Soorarai Pottru remake, drops first look, film to release on this date

Meet actress who was on path to become superstar, worked in hit films with Salman, Amitabh, then quit acting due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE