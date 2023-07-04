Search icon
Meet man who lives in 400 bedroom house worth Rs 4000 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Mahanaaryaman Scindia passed from the US college in 2019. His father is a union minister.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

Mahanaaryaman Scindia is also the member of the state's cricket board. He recently met with Ratan Tata. (File)

Yuvraj Mahanaaryaman Scindia of Gwalior is the son of BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, the royal of Gwalior and Union Minister for Civil Aviation. He is known among his friends and family as Aaryaman. He divides his time between Gwalior and Delhi. He runs two startups that are increasingly becoming successful. The 27-year-old is a Yale University graduate.

Mahanaaryaman Scindia passed from the US college in 2019. He worked with Boston Consulting Group but left. He is a music and food lover. So, he opened a music festival called Cymbal. He also opened Pravaas, a cultural event that involves food, music, heritage and culture. The cost of the experience is between Rs 75000 and Rs 2 lakh per person.

In 2021, the Prevaas took place at Jai Vilas Palace. His mother, Maharani Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, had provided the crockery for the event.

He also started a company called MyMandi. The company is an online aggregator that distributes fresh vegetable and fruits sourced from the push-carter community.

His startup works on the model of scale. They bulk-buy stuff. They buy tons of vegetables, pack it and send it to push-kart owners. They are operating in four cities -- Jaipur, Nagpur, Gwalior and Agra.

His company's revenue is now Rs 1 crore per month. They are aiming at a revenue of Rs 5 crore per month  by the year-end.

In July last year, according to Fortune, they received a funding of Rs 4.2 crore.

He lives in the palace that has 400 rooms and whose estimated value is around Rs 4,000 crore. The house's darbaar room has the world's largest carpet.

Mahanaaryaman Scindia is also the member of the state's cricket board.

The palace is situated in the heart of Gwalior.

It is the residence of the Scindia family. It is spread across 124771 square feet. It has three storeys.

According to his election affidavit, Jyotiraditya Scindia's net worth was Rs 379 crore.

Jai Vilas Mahal was built by Jayajirao Scindia in 1874. He was the ruler of Gwalior. It has now become the Jiwajirao Scindia Museum.

It was designed by Sir Michael Filose.

It was built for Rs 1.1 crore.

The area of the garden is one square mile.

