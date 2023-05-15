Meet Madhav Goel, the man who bought apartment worth Rs 121 crore in Mumbai; know about his business

From left, Madhav Goel, Director, Arun Goel, Saurabh Goel; Pic courtesy: www.indiantextilemagazine.in

Tufropes director Madhav Goel has bought a luxurious sea-facing apartment worth Rs 121 crore in South Mumba. According to Economic Times, the apartment bought by Madhav Goel is located in Lodha Malabar, which one of the upcoming premium residential projects in South Mumbai.

Madhav Goel’s company Tufropes, which was established in 1992, manufactures synthetic fiber ropes and netting solutions. The sea-facing apartment purchased by Madhav Goel is spread over an area of 9,546 square feet and is located on the 19th floor of the building, which is currently under construction. The apartment is situated on Walkeshwar Road. According to reports, Madhav Goel completed the deal at Rs 1.26 lakh per square foot.

Madhav Goel currently lives in Sterling Apartments on Peddar Road. According to Hindustan Times, Goel paid a stamp duty of Rs 7.26 crore to complete the transaction of property.

Bajaj Auto's chairman Neeraj Bajaj and JP Taparia, the founder of Famy Care, also own apartments in the same property.

Madhav Goel holds directorships in Polysil Drip Irrigation and Elixir Industries Private Ltd. in addition to being a designated partner in SMG Designs LLP, Fibretech LLP, and Resin Agency LLP.

These days many well-known personalities are investing heavily in properties. Recently, BK Goenka, the chairperson of Welspun Group, industrialist Radhakishan Damani, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Kajol have also bought apartments in Mumbai.