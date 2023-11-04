Headlines

Meet woman who was married at 12 and abused by in-laws, built her own business, her current net worth is Rs...

The story of this woman becoming a successful entrepreneur from nowhere and building herself from scratch is nothing but an inspiration.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

Even the slightest inconvenience ruins our mood and causes anxiety, panic attacks, depression, stress and whatnot. Imagine what it must be like to know nothing but suppression, and abuse and to walk out of that and become a strong, individual, and independent personality. 

Kalpana Saroj is one person that you can look at, for inspiration at all times and phases of your life. Saroj is an entrepreneur and a TEDx speaker. She is currently the chairperson of Kamani Tubes. Her life has been a rollercoaster ride. She has seen the lowest of the low and has come out to achieve exceptional highs. 

Born in 1961, Saroj is a native of Maharashtra's Akola. Her father served as a police constable at Repatkhed village. Kalpana was forcefully married at the age of 12 and lived in a slum in Mumbai with her husband's family. She faced physical and mental abuse by her in-laws for a long time. 

Later on, her father rescued her from there. Her struggle still did not stop, she was ostracised by her villagers and things became so bad for Kalpana that she even tried to end her own life.  However, she engrossed herself into working. Since, she was providing for the family from a very young age, that gave her an entrepreneurial understanding. 

Read: Meet Kuldeep Rathee, who quit UPSC job, now owns Rs 2,566 crore company

She started a production house called KS Film Production which released Telugu, English, and Hindi films. Meanwhile, she kept working on expanding her contacts to expand her real estate business and soon started working for Kamani Tubes. 

Kamani Tubes was undergoing major losses but Kalpana's skills brought back the company's fortunes and created a profitable model. Currently. Saroj's personal assets and net worth are around Rs 917 crore.

