Business

Meet Kuldeep Rathee, who quit UPSC job, now owns Rs 2,566 crore company

Know the inspiring story of Kuldeep Singh Rathee who quit UPSC class one job once and is now known as the 'Brake King'. Know his inspiring story.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

There are lakhs of people who study day and night to bag a first-class government job. Specially, some organisation like the UPSC is the ultimate destination for many. There is one person who quit his class one job at UPSC and made it big in the manufacturing industry. 

A native of Rohtak, Haryana, Kuldeep Singh was born into a family of farmers. His father worked in a central government office in Delhi. Because of his father's posting, Kuldeep's education happened in Delhi. A bright student from the beginning, Kuldeep completed his schooling with flying colours and secured admission to the prestigious St. Stephen College of Delhi University to study Economics honours. 

After completing his graduation, he was admitted to the Delhi School of Economics, DU to pursue his MA in Economics. During his master's Kuldeep's father started falling ill and he was admitted to a hospital in Rohtak. Kuldeep reached Rohtak to nurse his father back to health. 

His father then convinced him to apply for the UPSC Assistant Commandant post in the Central Paramilitary Force. To fulfil his father's dream, Kuldeep dropped out of his post-graduation course and started preparing for the UPSC job with hard work, he even cracked the UPSC exam and secured his father's desired class one job. 

But, Kuldeep was not happy there. After serving for three years, Kuldepp resigned. Soon after, he started working as a contractor in the Central Public Works Department in Delhi. Because of less experience in the field, Kuldeep was given the post of a Class 5 contractor but he worked hard there and met his targets early. 

He was promoted to a class one contractor from a class five contractor within two years. Although growing at a rapid pace, Kuldeep Rathi was still not happy about the job. It was during this time that he started meeting consultants to set up an industry, as per Navbharat Times. Around this time, Kuldeep got the idea of manufacturing brake shoes. 

This interested Rathee and he hired two engineers. He set up his first plant in 1988. After working hard for a year, his sample passed from Honda's R&D division. And he got an order for one lakh packets of brake shoes. After this, he did not look back.

Kuldeep Singh Rathee is called the Brake King of India. Their market share in the two-wheeler market is more than 50 per cent. Not only this, he has also started making brake shoes for cars and commercial vehicles. They also make many car parts and accessories for electric vehicles.  The revenue of his company ASK Auto last year was Rs 2,566.28 crore as of March 31, according to chittorgarh.com.

