Meet Indian siblings, left high-paying jobs, now running Rs 93900 crore companies, they are…

Tara and Nikil Viswanathan, the most prosperous brother and sister team, CEOs of companies valued at crores.

Tara and Nikil Viswanathan, the CEOs of two different prosperous companies, draw inspiration from the same people: their parents. Tara and Nikil's parents, who work as doctors and accountants, taught them how to take calculated risks and persevere. Still, when the kids made the decision to start their own company, they were still enrolled in school. Even though the dot-com bubble burst and the company faced years of hardship, it currently handles over $4 billion in transactions annually.

Being the founder and CEO of Alchemy, the company dubbed the "Microsoft of Blockchain," the 35-year-old Viswanathan has already amassed a billionaire fortune. Company’s total valuation exceeds Rs 84,787 crore ($10.2 billion). Nikil is one of the richest persons in the world, having a net worth of Rs 14,960 crore as of right now. However, Tara Viswanathan's Rupa Health, which is revolutionising the healthcare sector, is reportedly valued at around Rs 9,900 crore, or $120 million. The combined value of both companies is over Rs 93900 crore.

The brother and sister are Stanford University graduates in the United States. Nikil founded several businesses after working for companies such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Google. He previously achieved success with the social app Down To Lunch. Tara, on the other hand, is 33 years old and has worked for several companies before starting her own business.