Meet IIT graduate who left high-paying job in France, started company worth over Rs 3000 crore, he’s now…

IIT graduates have founded few of the biggest startups in India in the past couple of decades. The IIT graduates have been leading a few of the biggest tech companies in the world for a very long time and the internet boom in the country inspired a lot of them to leave their high-paying jobs to start their own business. One such IIT graduate is now running a company that is worth more than Rs 3000 crore. He left his job as a software engineer in France to enter the business world with his partner. The duo now runs a successful company that has millions of users from around the globe. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Rajnish Kumar. He is co-founder of Ixigo, where he holds the title of Group Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). He co-founded the Gurugram-based travel company with Aloke Bajpai in 2007.

Rajnish Kumar received his bachelor's in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kanpur in 2001 and became an intern at ETH Zurich. He is skilled in blending technology with business and building products that solve real world user problems and make their lives simpler with the use of technology. He joined Amadeus SAS as a Software Engineer and later as a technical head in France in 2003.

Under Rajnish's guidance, Ixigo consistently ranked among the top 10 downloaded travel apps globally. In 2022, it further solidified its position as the 8th fastest-growing OTA app. His role as a co-founder in the company encompasses a broad spectrum, including new product development, technological advancements, product and growth marketing, research and AI initiatives, and the recruitment of top global talent.