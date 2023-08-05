Headlines

Meet richest IIM woman alumni who started business at 50, net worth is Rs 22,324 crore

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Falguni Nayar is one of the two Indian self-made women billionaires. She founded the retail company Nykaa. She is also the country’s richest self-made woman.

She was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Her father was a businessman. She did her graduation from Mumbai’s Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. She went to the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad to complete her MBA.

She joined Kotak Mahindra Group in 1993 after quitting her job at AF Ferguson and Company. She worked in London and New York. She came back to India in 2001. In 2005, she became the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Capital.

In April 2012, she founded Nykaa. She invested 2 million dollars of her own savings. The company grew leaps and bounds over the years. After she brought its IPO, her net worth increased to over Rs 50000 crore.

Falguni Nayar started the company when she was 50. She is still the CEO of the company. 

She is married to Sanjay Nagar. He is the CEO of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts India. Their two children – Adwaita Nayar and Anchit Nayar work at Nykaa. 

Her estimated net worth is Rs 22324 crore.

