Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, now runs Rs 104 crore company

In 2014, she launched Rubans Accessories from a small kiosk in a Bengaluru mall. Since then, the brand has sold over one million accessories, a testament to Chinu's unwavering dedication.

Chinu Kala, the Director of Rubans Accessories, embodies the power of perseverance and hard work. Her journey from adversity to success serves as an inspiring example of resilience. At the tender age of 15, Chinu left her home due to family issues, armed with only Rs 300 and a bag of clothes. She faced numerous hardships, including spending two days sleeping at a Mumbai railway station. Despite these challenges, Chinu remained determined.

Today, Chinu resides in a spacious house in Bengaluru, driving a BMW 5 series, yet she continues to put in 15-hour workdays. Her vision for Rubans is ambitious: she aims for the brand to capture 25% of India's fashion jewelry market.

Chinu's journey began when she had to leave school during Class 10 at St Aloysius School in Mumbai. Despite being unable to complete her studies, she ventured into entrepreneurship, initially selling knives and coaster sets door-to-door, earning a meager Rs 20 a day. Despite facing numerous rejections, Chinu persisted, gradually building a reputation for herself.

In 2007, Chinu participated in the Gladrags Mrs India beauty pageant, reaching the top 10 finalists. While modeling brought her financial stability, Chinu recognized its limitations as a long-term career. In 2004, she married Amit, who later joined her as a director at Rubans.

With an initial investment of Rs 3 lakh, Chinu launched Rubans Accessories and personally tended to customers at the kiosk. By 2018, Rubans had expanded to five outlets across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinu adapted her business model, transitioning to online sales, which led to a surge in revenue. Today, Rubans Accessories stands as a Rs 104 crore fashion jewelry brand, a testament to Chinu Kala's resilience, strength, and business acumen.

