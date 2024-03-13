Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Embrace the Purity: Little Rituals, India and Asia's First MADE SAFE Certified Baby Care Brand

Critics' Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail dominates, Kohrra bags 3 awards

Delhi Metro: Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block, Inderlok to Indraprastha corridors approved, 8 new stations revealed

Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, now runs Rs 104 crore company

Vedanta launches transformative initiative ‘Panchhi -Sapno Ka Udaan’ project

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Embrace the Purity: Little Rituals, India and Asia's First MADE SAFE Certified Baby Care Brand

Critics' Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail dominates, Kohrra bags 3 awards

Vedanta launches transformative initiative ‘Panchhi -Sapno Ka Udaan’ project

9 must-watch Malayalam romantic films

8 healthy seeds for weight loss

Habits to quit immediately to lose belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Critics' Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail dominates, Kohrra bags 3 awards

'Aamir and I...': Kiran Rao reveals if her relationship with actor is responsible for his divorce to Reena Duttta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat to tie the knot? Report claims Babita ji, Tapu actors are...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, now runs Rs 104 crore company

In 2014, she launched Rubans Accessories from a small kiosk in a Bengaluru mall. Since then, the brand has sold over one million accessories, a testament to Chinu's unwavering dedication.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

article-main
Photo: Chinu Kala/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chinu Kala, the Director of Rubans Accessories, embodies the power of perseverance and hard work. Her journey from adversity to success serves as an inspiring example of resilience. At the tender age of 15, Chinu left her home due to family issues, armed with only Rs 300 and a bag of clothes. She faced numerous hardships, including spending two days sleeping at a Mumbai railway station. Despite these challenges, Chinu remained determined.

In 2014, she launched Rubans Accessories from a small kiosk in a Bengaluru mall. Since then, the brand has sold over one million accessories, a testament to Chinu's unwavering dedication.

Today, Chinu resides in a spacious house in Bengaluru, driving a BMW 5 series, yet she continues to put in 15-hour workdays. Her vision for Rubans is ambitious: she aims for the brand to capture 25% of India's fashion jewelry market.

Chinu's journey began when she had to leave school during Class 10 at St Aloysius School in Mumbai. Despite being unable to complete her studies, she ventured into entrepreneurship, initially selling knives and coaster sets door-to-door, earning a meager Rs 20 a day. Despite facing numerous rejections, Chinu persisted, gradually building a reputation for herself.

In 2007, Chinu participated in the Gladrags Mrs India beauty pageant, reaching the top 10 finalists. While modeling brought her financial stability, Chinu recognized its limitations as a long-term career. In 2004, she married Amit, who later joined her as a director at Rubans.

With an initial investment of Rs 3 lakh, Chinu launched Rubans Accessories and personally tended to customers at the kiosk. By 2018, Rubans had expanded to five outlets across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinu adapted her business model, transitioning to online sales, which led to a surge in revenue. Today, Rubans Accessories stands as a Rs 104 crore fashion jewelry brand, a testament to Chinu Kala's resilience, strength, and business acumen.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Arun Govil comments on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: 'Pehle se kuch...'

First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore overseas was made in just Rs 5 crore; bigger hit than Dangal, RRR, Jawan, DDLJ

This laser weapon can destroy drones, hit coin from a kilometre, single fire costs...

DNA TV Show: Why CAA implemented four years after being passed by Parliament

'Shabana Azmi is very...': Sai Tamhankar reacts to working with veteran actress in crime series Dabba Cartel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement