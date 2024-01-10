Headlines

Meet ‘Mauni Mata’, an 85-year-old woman who will break 32-year-long 'Maun Vrat' after Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration

Meet billionaire with Rs 58950 crore net worth, whose company is set to build India's 'biggest' mall in...

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mohali

Shah Rukh Khan hugs and poses with Uttarkashi rat-hole miners, ISRO scientists at awards event; see viral videos

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

Meet ‘Mauni Mata’, an 85-year-old woman who will break 32-year-long 'Maun Vrat' after Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration

Meet billionaire with Rs 58950 crore net worth, whose company is set to build India's 'biggest' mall in...

Side effects of eating dessert after dinner

9 superfoods to boost your memory

Businessmen who are invited for Ram Mandir Inauguration

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

Shah Rukh Khan hugs and poses with Uttarkashi rat-hole miners, ISRO scientists at awards event; see viral videos

Playing 3 roles in Killer Soup left Manoj Bajpayee 'confused and unsure': Didn't know what direction to take | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet billionaire with Rs 58950 crore net worth, whose company is set to build India's 'biggest' mall in...

The mall will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 10:09 PM IST

article-main
Photo: LinkedIn
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UAE-based Indian billionaire businessman Yusuff Ali MA has announced that his LuLu Group will construct a mall in Ahmedabad. The firm termed it as India's biggest shopping mall. It will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore. The construction for the proposed shopping mall will start in 2024, said Yusuff Ali, the Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International. He announced the news while talking to ANI on the sidelines of the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Wednesday.

Who is Yusuff Ali MA?

He is the Middle East retail king who presides over USD 8.4 billion (revenue) LuLu Group International. He hails from a village in Kerala. His full name is Yusuff Ali Musaliam Veettil Abdul Kader. The 68-year-old left for Abu Dhabi in 1973 to join his uncle's small distribution business. He has a real-time net worth of Rs 58950 crore net worth, as per Forbes. He holds a diploma in Business Management and Administration. He opened his first LuLu hypermarket in the 1990s.

Currently, LuLu Group has malls in six Indian cities -- Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad being the latest. The group is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE and has been known as a trendsetter in the retail industry in the Middle East and North Africa region. It operates over 250 hypermarkets and supermarkets.

READ | Rich Indians spend Rs 7200 crore in just 3 days on...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man with Rs 37000 crore net worth who once travelled ticketless in train for 11 hours for wife, he is married to...

7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees likely to get two benefits soon; check details

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film could have earned as much as Gadar 2 if not for censor board | Exclusive

'Rajiv Gandhi had taken steps to open Ram temple...': Karnataka Minister targets BJP for taking credit

Meet Indian genius who was stolen by MIT after she was ignored by IIT for admission due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE