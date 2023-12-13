Meet Apoorv Sharma, CMO of firm that bought startup offered Rs 11000 crore by Byju’s, worked at Apple as…

Apple hired Apoorv Sharma for brand building, creative solutions, and product marketing for Apple’s devices, wearables and services.

Allen Career Institute recently acquired edtech startup Doubtnut that provides answers and explanations of mathematical and science questions by taking photos of them. As per a report by Entrackr, Allen Career Institute paid Rs 83 crore to acquire Doubtnut that was once offered more than Rs 11000 crore by Byju’s. Following the successful deal, Allen Career Institute has now appointed a new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Apoorv Sharma has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Allen Career Institute which has a net worth of more than Rs 15000 crore. Before Allen, Apoorv Sharma used to work at Apple.

While working for the Cupertino based tech giant, Sharma was responsible for brand building, creative solutions, and product marketing for Apple’s devices, wearables and services. He was previously associated with technology-first companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, and DXC Technology.

“As we aspire to build a world-class education company, it’s going to be about creating engagements that not only inform but also inspire and empower student communities to envision and achieve a brighter future,” Sharma said in a statement.

Sharma has more than 18 years of experience spanning B2B & B2C domains across international geographies, with roles in product marketing, digital strategy, creative communications, partnerships, and business development. Sharma holds a dual MBA from IMT Ghaziabad & the France-based IESEG School of Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.