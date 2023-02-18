Google India layoff: Despite ‘working around the clock’, Gurugram man gets laid off, shares emotional post

A Gurugram man turned to LinkedIn on Friday to disclose his unexpected departure from Google. He claimed to be one of the almost 453 employees that Google recently let go.

Sagar Gilhotra, a former strategic partner development manager at Google, claimed that when he learned of his dismissal at 8:34 p.m. on Thursday, his life was thrown on its head.

The ex-employee of Google further talks about his contribution to the company and says, “As a pro-Googler, I have always given my best to the company, and I was honoured to have received spot bonuses for my hard work. I worked round the clock to support my team and helped to scale YouTube live shopping in India. I also onboarded several top-notch market partners for Google, which helped to scale things to a new level.”

He claims to be optimistic in his post and says that the layoff will lead him down to new paths and more growth.

He even thanked people who extended their support during his journey as a strategic partner developer manager.

The layoffs, according to a Business Line report, affected numerous Google departments. The pink slip was announced to staff in a mail sent by Sanjay Gupta, vice president and country head for Google India, late on Thursday night.

The severance payout that the impacted Google India employees would receive is currently unclear. In the US, Google stated that it would pay workers during the entire notice period (minimum 60 days), provide a severance package starting at 16 weeks of salary plus two weeks for each additional year of employment, accelerate the vesting of at least 16 weeks of GSUs, pay bonuses and unused vacation time for the year 2022, and provide 6 months of healthcare, job placement assistance, and immigration support.

It is anticipated that the corporation will provide comparable severance compensation and perks in India as well.

There is, however, uncertainty as to whether this represents a new round of layoffs or is a component of the broader 12,000-person worldwide workforce layoff announced by CEO Sundar Pichai in January. Pichai took full responsibility for the layoffs and blamed the macroeconomic conditions.

Other employees of Google India have taken it up to LinkedIn to show their disappointment in the round of layoffs.