Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Nikki Yadav murder case: Victim married Sahil Gehlot in 2020; father and 4 others arrested

According to sources in the Delhi Police, the police discovered Sahil and Nikki's marriage certificates during the remand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

Nikki Yadav murder case: Victim married Sahil Gehlot in 2020; father and 4 others arrested
Nikki Yadav murder case: Victim married Sahil Gehlot in 2020; father and 4 others arrested

In the most recent information on Nikki Yadav’s murder investigation, it has been discovered that Nikki Yadav and the murderer accused- Sahil Gehlot has been married for the past 3 years. Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gehlt tied the knot in the year 2020 at Arya Samaj temple in Greater Noida, said India Today.

Delhi Police have so far arrested 5 people in Nikki Yadav’s murder investigation including the father of Sahil Gehlot, 24, two cousins (Ashish and Naveen), and two friends (Amar and Lokesh). The cousin Naveen is a city police constable and everyone has been named co-accused.

During the remand, the police also found marriage certificates for Sahil and Nikki, according to sources in the Delhi Police.

(Also Read: Indians in Australia demand strict actions against vandalisation of Hindu temples)

On February 10, Sahil Gehlot, 24, strangled his girlfriend Nikki and placed her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba (restaurant) in southwest Delhi. He also informed the co-accused persons about the incident and then Sahil went off to marry another woman. 

During extensive questioning, Gehlot revealed that Nikki Yadav had requested that he not wed another woman because both Sahil and the deceased had already celebrated their marriage in 2020. Police said that Nikki was his wife and not a live-in companion.

Gehlot hatched the conspiracy after Nikki requested him not to marry another woman and planned to kill the deceased, police claimed.

Nikki Yadav’s murder incident surfaced on February 14, after 4 days of being dead. When in police custody, Gehlot admitted to the crime and showed them where the body was hidden—in the fridge at his dhaba. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan-1, RRR, KGF 2, Kantara: Pan-India blockbusters that amazed audiences globally in 2022
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.