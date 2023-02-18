Nikki Yadav murder case: Victim married Sahil Gehlot in 2020; father and 4 others arrested

In the most recent information on Nikki Yadav’s murder investigation, it has been discovered that Nikki Yadav and the murderer accused- Sahil Gehlot has been married for the past 3 years. Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gehlt tied the knot in the year 2020 at Arya Samaj temple in Greater Noida, said India Today.

Delhi Police have so far arrested 5 people in Nikki Yadav’s murder investigation including the father of Sahil Gehlot, 24, two cousins (Ashish and Naveen), and two friends (Amar and Lokesh). The cousin Naveen is a city police constable and everyone has been named co-accused.

During the remand, the police also found marriage certificates for Sahil and Nikki, according to sources in the Delhi Police.

(Also Read: Indians in Australia demand strict actions against vandalisation of Hindu temples)

On February 10, Sahil Gehlot, 24, strangled his girlfriend Nikki and placed her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba (restaurant) in southwest Delhi. He also informed the co-accused persons about the incident and then Sahil went off to marry another woman.

During extensive questioning, Gehlot revealed that Nikki Yadav had requested that he not wed another woman because both Sahil and the deceased had already celebrated their marriage in 2020. Police said that Nikki was his wife and not a live-in companion.

Gehlot hatched the conspiracy after Nikki requested him not to marry another woman and planned to kill the deceased, police claimed.

Nikki Yadav’s murder incident surfaced on February 14, after 4 days of being dead. When in police custody, Gehlot admitted to the crime and showed them where the body was hidden—in the fridge at his dhaba.