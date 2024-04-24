Viral

This city to witness 'Zero Shadow Day' today; know everything about this rare celestial event

Zero Shadow Day happens when the sun is located directly overhead, causing things to cast no shadows at noon.

Bengaluru will witness a celestial treat today. They will see a rare phenomenon called 'Zero Shadow Day' on Wednesday. The event will occur between 12:17 pm and 12:23 pm when the Sun's position will be exactly at the zenith, causing all the shadows to fade. Apart from Bengaluru, places like Kanyakumari, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Mumbai are also expected to see the phenomenon. Zero Shadow Day happens when the sun is located directly overhead, causing things to cast no shadows at noon. This happening occurs in regions located near the equator, where the sun's angle is perpendicular to the Earth's surface. Zero Shadow Day timings and dates in cities: Bengaluru: 24 April and 18 August (Local Noon: 12:17, 12:25) Hyderabad: 09 May and 05 August (Local Noon: 12:12, 12:19) Mumbai: 15 May and 27 June (Local Noon: 12:34, 12:45) Bhopal: 13 June and 28 June (Local Noon: 12:20, 12:23)

