Good news for Mukesh Ambani as Isha Ambani gets RBI approval for…

IMD update: Cyclone 'Midhili' intensifies, heavy rainfall to occur in these states for 2 days

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's IIT alumnus schoolmate who mentored duo that built Rs 14150000 crore multinational giant

Viral video: Man installs 10-foot buggy wheels on Tesla for jaw-dropping upside-down drive

Meet Indian who earned Rs 5 crore daily, wanted to become cricketer, does not own company, works as…

Instagram announces new editing tools for reels, stories and posts

Meet Indian who earned Rs 5 crore daily, wanted to become cricketer, does not own company, works as…

Instagram announces new editing tools for reels, stories and posts

Firecracker clash erupts between boys' hostel groups at IIIT Kottayam, video goes viral

Types of meat and their benefits

Gout: Home remedies to lower uric acid levels

Top inspirational movies of bollywood 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

The Great Indian Family OTT release: Know when, where to watch Vicky Kaushal-starrer family entertainer

This Bollywood actor worked with Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, now sells fruits for a living

Anushka Sharma's outfit at IND v NZ semi-finals grabs attention, the co-ord set is priced at Rs...

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as Isha Ambani gets RBI approval for…

According to Jio Financial, the approval letter from RBI was received on November 15, 2023. Jio Financial Services has a net worth of Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

In a good news for Reliance Industries chairman tycoon Mukesh Ambani, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to appoint Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and two others as directors of Jio Financial. It is to be noted that Jio Financial is the NBFC firm of Reliance Industries.

"We wish to inform you that the RBI vide letter dated November 15, 2023, has accorded its approval for the appointment of Isha Mukesh Ambani, Anshuman Thakur and Hitesh Kumar Sethia as directors of the company," Jio Financial said in a regulatory filing on Thursday (November 10).

According to Jio Financial, the approval letter from RBI was received on November 15, 2023. Jio Financial Services has a net worth of Rs 1.2 lakh crore and it is one of the highest-capitalised financial services platforms in the world at the time of inception.

Jio Financial released its first earnings report recently and according to it the net profit of the company doubled quarter-on-quarter in Q3. Jio Financial, which was once a part of Reliance Industries, has recorded the consolidated net profit in the three months ended September 30 rose to Rs 668.18 crore compared to Rs 331.92 crore in the preceding quarter.

The revenue of Jio Financial jumped 47 per cent to Rs 608.04 crore against Rs 414.13 crore in the June quarter.

 

