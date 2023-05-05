Search icon
Go First extends flight cancellations till May 12 due to 'operational reasons'

Initially, Go First cancelled all the flights for three days starting from May 3 and later it was extended till May 9.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

Go First, the cash-strapped airline, has cancelled all its flights till May 12. due to operational reasons, it said. Initially, the airline cancelled all the flights for three days starting from May 3 and later it was extended till May 9. 

The Wadia group-owned carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the tribunal reserved its order on Thursday.

"... Due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 12th May 2023 have been cancelled," the airline said in a tweet. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly, it added.

On Thursday, aviation regulator DGCA said the airline has suspended sale of tickets till May 15. The watchdog has also directed the airline to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulations.

(With inputs from PTI)

