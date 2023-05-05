Search icon
Bank fraud case: CBI conducts searches at Jet Airways offices, its founder Naresh Goyal’s residence

CBI has registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at seven locations including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank, officials said.

The CBI searches were spread across residences and offices of Goyal, his wife Anita, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty. The central agency has registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank, they said.

The allegations pertain to alleged diversion of funds among other irregularities, they said. The company was in the process of revival after Jalan Kalrock Consortium won the bid for Jet Airways under the insolvency resolution process at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

