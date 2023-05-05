Search icon
Sharad Pawar withdraws decision to step down as NCP president

Sharad Pawar said that he will work for NCP with renewed vigour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 06:19 PM IST

Days after announcing his resignation as NCP, Sharad Pawar has decided to withdraw his decision. Earlier on Friday, NCP unanimously rejected the resignation of the party`s national Pawar and requested him to continue in his post.

"I'm taking my decision back," he announced in a press conference on Friday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the special panel set up by Pawar to name his successor after his dramatic announcement on Tuesday to step down.

Pawar, who had sprung a surprise by announcing his resignation three days ago, said he could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision.

"I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed by the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you, and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire," the veteran politician said.

He also stressed that there has to be a "succession plan" for any post or responsibility in an organization. He will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities and creating new leadership, Pawar said.

"I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people," he said.

