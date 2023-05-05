Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'All demands are being fulfilled, allow investigation to be completed': Union Minister Anurag Thakur tells wrestlers

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said that free and fair elections of the Wrestling Federation of India have been taken into consideration and that the Indian Olympic Association is working towards it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: May 05, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

'All demands are being fulfilled, allow investigation to be completed': Union Minister Anurag Thakur tells wrestlers
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Friday said that Delhi Police is conducting an unbiased investigation into the demands of wrestlers and requested them to allow the probe to finish. 

The Union Minister said, "A demand was there to form a committee and it was constituted, FIR has been registered by Delhi police and Supreme Court also gave its verdict. Delhi Police is conducting a fair investigation." The Union Minister said that free and fair elections of the Wrestling Federation of India have been taken into consideration and that the Indian Olympic Association is working towards it.

"They asked for a committee which has been already constituted," Thakur said on the sidelines of an event in Lucknow. On April 23 Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshee Mallik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar. 

READ | Manipur: CRPF officers tasked to oversee security forces, RAF deployment

They claimed that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR. The protesting grapplers also wanted the Ministry to make public the findings of the Oversight Committee. Seven days into the protest, police registered two FIRs against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of women wrestlers by him.

"I request the players that their demands are being fulfilled and they should allow the investigation to be completed," Anurag Thakur told ANI. Three months ago prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief following which the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and some coaches.

READ | Apple hits record revenue of Rs 7.74 lakh crore for its March quarter, sets new record in India

The protesting wrestlers have made it clear that they won't move until they get justice and Brij Bhushan is removed as the WFI chief and put behind bars.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.