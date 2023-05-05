Search icon
Apple hits record revenue of Rs 7.74 lakh crore for its March quarter, sets new record in India

Apple has got a number of channel partners in the country as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook (Image: Reuters)

Apple CEO Tim Cook has reported a record revenue of $94.8 billion (Rs 7.74 lakh crore) for its March quarter which is better than expectations. The executive has revealed that the tech giant set a quarterly record in the January-March period in India and grew very strong, in double digits year-over-year.

"Looking at the business in India, we did set a quarterly record, grew very strong, double digits year-over-year. So it was quite a good quarter for us, taking a step back, India is an incredibly exciting market. It's a major focus for us. I was just there, and the dynamism in the market, the vibrancy is unbelievable," Cook told analysts during the earnings call late on Thursday.

Over time, he said, Apple has been expanding operations in India to serve more customers.

"Three years ago, we launched the Apple Store online, and then, we launched two stores just a few weeks ago, and they're off to a great start, one in Mumbai and one in Delhi," said Cook.

"Overall, I couldn't be more delighted and excited by the enthusiasm I'm seeing for the brand there. There are a lot of people coming into the middle class, and I really feel that India is at a tipping point, and it's great to be there," said the Apple CEO.

The company achieved all-time records in Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE, as well as a number of March quarter records, including in Brazil, Malaysia and India. (with inputs from IANS)

