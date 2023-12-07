Rs 17 crore lehenga, jewellery worth Rs 90 crore, LCD invitations: Inside India's most expensive wedding

Headlines

Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM pick in Rajasthan

Karni Sena chief murder: Wife files complaint; Ashok Gehlot, DGP named in FIR, here's why

Viral video: Woman's gravity-defying handstand on a moving helicopter stuns internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

Ratan Tata flags fake video of his interview recommending investments

‘A good Indian team, but…:’ Jacques Kallis warns Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of South Africa tour

5 benefits of drinking apple cider vinegar every day

Bowlers with hat-trick in IPL history

7 natural ways to lower cholesterol without medication

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

Bigg Boss' Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana split for religious reasons after 4 years together: 'Sacrificing our love for...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Rs 17 crore lehenga, jewellery worth Rs 90 crore, LCD invitations: Inside India's most expensive wedding

This uber-expensive wedding is like a dream. From LCD invitation cards to Rs 17 crore worth of lehenga, this big fat Indian wedding screams money.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Weddings are as it is an extravagant event in every person's life. The parents of the bride and groom put their best foot forward to make this day special. While for middle-class people the threshold of extravagant stops at inviting over a few hundred people, the billionaires and rich go to some crazy levels to 'flaunt' their wealth. 

There have been many Indian billionaires who shocked the world by making some crazy and ultra-luxurious arrangements at their children's weddings. Today we will talk about the extravagant wedding of mining baron G Janardhan Reddy's daughter, Brahmani Reddy and Industrialist Vikram Deva Reddy's son Rajeev Reddy uber-expensive wedding. 

This wedding was a glorified portrayal of the kind of wealth these families have. From LCD invitation cards to Rs 17 crore worth of wedding lehenga, it just all screamed money.  We understand that invitation cards can play an important role in making the 'first impression' but the Reddys' LCD wedding card could have been the very show stopper. 

The invitation cards came in a blue box with an LCD screen inside playing a three-minute-long video of Reddys inviting the guests to the wedding. Interestingly, Janardhan Reddy was just out on bail at that time but no stone was left unturned for his daughter's wedding. The invitation video featured the family members in various attire, flowers and white horses. 

The wedding card alone, reportedly cost Rs 5 crore approximately. Reportedly, over 50,000 people were invited to the five-day-long celebration of the Rs 550 wedding. The exact cost of the entire wedding is debatable. Some say it is only a Rs 100 crore wedding, while other reports state that it was a Rs 500 crore wedding. 

Moving on from the fancy and very expensive invitation cards, the venue of the wedding was reportedly turned into a replica of the Vijayanagara Empire. 

Read: Meet Indian woman who is featured on Forbes Most Powerful Women List, she once led Rs 41075 crore govt company

The groom entered the venue on a chariot. The bride entered with a flashy procession including 100 cultural troops including Brazilian samba dancers, Kamsale, nandikolu kunita and tribal dance.  The lehenga worn by the bride on her wedding day is worth Rs 17 crore by estimate and the jewellery is worth Rs 90 crore. 

Brahmani Reddy and Rajeev Reddy tied the knot in 2016 amid the famous and scary demonetisation. As fancy and extravagant as this wedding was, it also triggered some angered reactions from the people. Reportedly, a probe was also launched on Janardhan Reddy. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

90-30-50 meal plan: Know health benefits, side effects of this diet method

Affordable and Trendy: Laptop Cases Under Rs 500 on Amazon

Experience ultimate comfort with luxurious recliners on Amazon

PM XI vs Pakistan: Babar Azam's out of box attempt at catching Shan Masood's straight drive leaves fans astonished

Big update on Telangana CM as Congress set to form govt in state

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE