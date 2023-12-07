Rs 17 crore lehenga, jewellery worth Rs 90 crore, LCD invitations: Inside India's most expensive wedding

This uber-expensive wedding is like a dream. From LCD invitation cards to Rs 17 crore worth of lehenga, this big fat Indian wedding screams money.

Weddings are as it is an extravagant event in every person's life. The parents of the bride and groom put their best foot forward to make this day special. While for middle-class people the threshold of extravagant stops at inviting over a few hundred people, the billionaires and rich go to some crazy levels to 'flaunt' their wealth.

There have been many Indian billionaires who shocked the world by making some crazy and ultra-luxurious arrangements at their children's weddings. Today we will talk about the extravagant wedding of mining baron G Janardhan Reddy's daughter, Brahmani Reddy and Industrialist Vikram Deva Reddy's son Rajeev Reddy uber-expensive wedding.

This wedding was a glorified portrayal of the kind of wealth these families have. From LCD invitation cards to Rs 17 crore worth of wedding lehenga, it just all screamed money. We understand that invitation cards can play an important role in making the 'first impression' but the Reddys' LCD wedding card could have been the very show stopper.

The invitation cards came in a blue box with an LCD screen inside playing a three-minute-long video of Reddys inviting the guests to the wedding. Interestingly, Janardhan Reddy was just out on bail at that time but no stone was left unturned for his daughter's wedding. The invitation video featured the family members in various attire, flowers and white horses.

The wedding card alone, reportedly cost Rs 5 crore approximately. Reportedly, over 50,000 people were invited to the five-day-long celebration of the Rs 550 wedding. The exact cost of the entire wedding is debatable. Some say it is only a Rs 100 crore wedding, while other reports state that it was a Rs 500 crore wedding.

Moving on from the fancy and very expensive invitation cards, the venue of the wedding was reportedly turned into a replica of the Vijayanagara Empire.

The groom entered the venue on a chariot. The bride entered with a flashy procession including 100 cultural troops including Brazilian samba dancers, Kamsale, nandikolu kunita and tribal dance. The lehenga worn by the bride on her wedding day is worth Rs 17 crore by estimate and the jewellery is worth Rs 90 crore.

Brahmani Reddy and Rajeev Reddy tied the knot in 2016 amid the famous and scary demonetisation. As fancy and extravagant as this wedding was, it also triggered some angered reactions from the people. Reportedly, a probe was also launched on Janardhan Reddy.