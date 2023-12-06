Meet Indian woman who is featured on Forbes Most Powerful Women List, she once led Rs 41075 crore govt company

She holds a graduate degree in Electrical Engineering from NIT, Rourkela.

Meet Soma Mondal, who once led the state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL) as chairperson. She became the first woman to chair the central PSU (SAIL) in January 2021. Mondal has now been ranked at 70 in Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful Women list 2023.

Mondal first became a director for the company in 2017 and later elevated to chairperson in 2021. She was retired from the post on April 30, 2023. SAIL has now a market capitalisation of Rs 41,075 crore as of December 6, 2023.

During her days at SAIL, she has led the steelmaker to record financial growth. After taking over as chairperson, the company's profits surged threefold to 120 billion rupees in her first year at the helm.

She has more than three decades of experience in the metals industry. She holds a graduate degree in Electrical Engineering from NIT, Rourkela. After her graduation, she joined the state-run NALCO and rose to become Director (commercial) before joining SAIL in 2017.

She grew up in a Bengali middle-class family in Bhubaneswar. Her father was an agricultural economist. In March 2021 she was elected as the chairperson of the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), the organization representing the Central Government Public Enterprises.

READ | Meet IIT-IIM graduate who is set to lead Rs 44,210 crore cement company, son of Indian billionaire