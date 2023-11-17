Headlines

World Cup 2023: Who will lift the trophy if IND vs AUS final is completely washed out? Check ICC rules

Billionaire businessman Cyrus Poonawalla suffers cardiac arrest; stable after angioplasty

DNA TV Show: Understanding the threats posed by AI-powered deep fake videos

This star player is likely to captain India in T20Is against Australia, it’s not Rohit Sharma, Hardik, KL Rahul

'Have always been a big admirer but...': Shah Rukh Khan pens note for David Beckham after he attends party at Mannat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Who will lift the trophy if IND vs AUS final is completely washed out? Check ICC rules

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final: ICC to invite all World Cup-winning captains in Ahmedabad

After Subrata Roy, who will own Sahara Group? Know how much wealth Sahara chief left behind

WWE Superstars who never defeated Roman Reigns

7 benefits of eating eggs in the morning

8 simple ways to get rid of bad breath

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Meet actress who gave 6 consecutive flops, is a superstar, now is in news for her remarks on Virat Kohli

This Rs 16 crore film based on folk tales became surprise hit, minted Rs 400 crore, broke records of KGF, Baahubali 2

Bombay HC dismisses plea by two ex-Union Carbide staff to stay release of Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan’s The Railway Men

HomeBusiness

Business

Billionaire businessman Cyrus Poonawalla suffers cardiac arrest; stable after angioplasty

Dr Poonawalla is also the chairman of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which includes the vaccine maker SII.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 11:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director of the city-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII), suffered mild cardiac arrest and underwent an angioplasty procedure in a hospital here, doctors said on Friday. Poonawalla, 82, suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Dr Purvez Grant, a cardiologist from Ruby Hall Clinic said, ''Cyrus Poonawalla suffered mild cardiac arrest and is recovering fast.'' Ali Daruwala, advisor of the hospital, said in a statement, ''Dr Cyrus Poonawalla suffered mild cardiac arrest on November 16 and was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic early morning on Friday.'' ''Dr Poonawalla underwent angioplasty under the supervision of Dr Purvez Grant, Dr Makle, and Dr Abhijeet Khardekar. He is recovering fast and is in good health,'' he added.

Dr Poonawalla is also the chairman of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which includes the vaccine maker SII.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

These two superstars had a secret wedding, her drunk actor boyfriend stormed the venue, insulted groom vowed never to...

World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer’s quick runs and Shami’s 7 wickets extra special

Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan rejected Happy New Year's version similar to Dunki: ‘It was about 4 boys who...'

Babil Khan says not being a 'trained actor' helped him prepare for The Railway Men: 'I just had to...' | Exclusive

This Hollywood singer, who won 3 Grammys, hints to perform at IND vs AUS final World Cup match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE