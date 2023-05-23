Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival where they have been attending the star-studded party circuit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:27 AM IST

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report (file photos: Insta/Lauren Sanchez)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are now engaged, Page Six reported citing sources. The couple are currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival where they have been attending the star-studded party circuit.

Rumours have been spreading for months that the couple is all set to tie the knot, mostly due to speculation about a massive heart-shaped ring Sanchez wore, as per Page Six. Bezos and Lauren, a former broadcast journalist, started dating each other in 2018. News broke that they were a couple in 2019, but the duo kept a low profile until his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, was finalized, reported Page Six.

Bezos and MacKenzie share four children. As per Page Six, MacKenzie received $38 billion in the divorce settlement, pledging half to charity. The settlement made her the third richest woman in the world with 25 per cent of the exes' joint stock in Amazon, though Bezos kept voting control over her nearly 20 million shares. Sanchez, on the other hand, stated in November 2022 that she intends to follow in the footsteps of Blue Origin's founder and travel to space.

"It'll be a great group of females," she said of the trip's potential crew. She was earlier married to Patrick Whitesell with whom she shares two kids, Ella and Evan. She also shares 22-year-old son Nikko with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, reported Page Six.

READ | Supernova! Rare cosmic event of star exploding and disappearing recorded: Know what is it, how it happens?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late Bhojpuri actress
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport after RCB's disappointing loss against GT in IPL 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.