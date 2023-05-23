Search icon
Supernova! Rare cosmic event of star exploding and disappearing recorded: Know what is it, how it happens?

When astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy pointed his telescope at the Pinwheel galaxy in the sky, he caught a rare event of 'Supernova'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 06:11 AM IST

Photo: Twitter | Rare cosmic event of star exploding and disappearing recorded: Know what is it and how it happens?

Astronomers and specialists have discovered a way to learn about what exists beyond our planet thanks to advancements and progress in the cosmos. Numerous fascinating discoveries have been made from the time a star is born until it dies. A large enough explosion occurs when a star arrives at the end of its life and its supply of energy is reduced to zero, making it visible from thousands of light-years away.

When astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy pointed his telescope at the Pinwheel galaxy in the sky, he caught a similar event. A rare occurrence was witnessed by the astrophotographer, who used his telescope to take several pictures of a star as it burst into flames and then vanished. The explosion of the star can be observed in the uppermost regions of the galaxy as it "blinks in and out of existence." A supernova is what we refer to as such a phenomenon.

What is Supernova?

When a star with a minimum mass of five times that of the sun erupts as it goes out of fuel, it is known as a supernova, which is the largest explosion ever seen from Earth.

These enormous explosions happen when a star attains the end of its life and goes out of nuclear fusion fuel in its very centre. The resultant breakdown of the star's core sets off a tremendous explosion that can momentarily eclipse entire galaxies in brightness. 

A supernova can produce more power in a few seconds than the Sun will produce in its entire lifespan. This energy is discharged as light, heat, and radiation, which have a significant effect on the environment. McCarthy's photograph of the supernova was taken in the vicinity of the Pinwheel galaxy, referred to as the M10 in the constellation of Ursa Major, or the Big Dipper.

 

 

It is located 21 million light-years away from Earth and is roughly 70% bigger than our own Milky Way Galaxy. It has a diameter that is approximately 170,000 light-years.

 

