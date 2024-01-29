Twitter
22 carat gold crown, Burj Khalifa venue: Ultra-lavish wedding was not of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, money spent was...

The five-day wedding was held in three venues across Dubai -- The Palazzo Versace Dubai, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and the Burj Khalifa.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 02:27 PM IST

Isha Ambani’s wedding to Anand Piramal is known for its opulent wedding. But one Indian wedding that took place in Dubai in 2017 surpassed the Ambanis in terms of glitz and royalty. 

The Indian couple Japinder Kaur and Harpreet Singh Chadha got married in Dubai in 2017. Kaur is a Dubai-based fashion designer, while Chaddha is a prominent businessman.

The five-day wedding was held in three venues across Dubai -- The Palazzo Versace Dubai, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and the Burj Khalifa. The couple went as far as hiring a helicopter to shower 350 kg of rose petals on a yacht where the wedding took place. 
 
Bride Japinder adorned herself with a 12-carat diamond ring while the groom wore a 6-carat ring on the engagement day. The bride also wore 22-carat gold crown adorned with precious gems like rubies, diamonds, and amethyst, as per reports. 

For the wedding, Japinder wore a 120-carat of polki necklace which was paired with a lehenga weighing around 20 pounds.

For the roka ceremony, Japinder wore a stunning gown embellished with Swarovski crystals and a tiara adorned with a diamond. 

As per reports, Japinder Kaur-Harpreet Chadha's wedding budget for the five-day celebrations is estimated to be around Rs 600 crore, slightly less than the cost of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding.

