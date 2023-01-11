Yo Yo Honey Singh thanks Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for helping in his 'struggle of coming back'

Credit: Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar-Honey Singh/Instagram

Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to work with Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. In his recent interview, Honey Singh talked about the bad phase of his life and thanked Akshay Kumar and Salman for helping him.

As per Free Press Journal report, while talking about the year 2023, Honey Singh said, “In 2023, I will be focussing on my independent music and I am coming up with a third album titled Honey 3.0 after nine years of Desi Kalakaar. It has the old vibe of Yo Yo Honey Singh and the charm of this new age and it is releasing in March or April. Salman bhai called and told me that he wants to do a song with me. We last collaborated on Yaar Na Mile from Kick but I couldn’t feature in it as I was shooting for a Punjabi movie in London. We have shot one song together for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

He further added, “Akshay paaji (brother) also called me and we shot a song titled Kudi Chamkili for the movie Selfiee. I want to thank these two legends for helping me in my struggle of coming back again. I hope 2023 is going to be massive for me.”

Meanwhile, Honey Singh is also in the news for dating model Tina Thadani, with whom he featured in his recent track Paris Ka Trip. In September 2022, the singer officially divorced his wife Shalini Talwar, whom he had married in 2011. He reportedly gave a huge amount of Rs 1 crore as alimony.

Earlier, while speaking to Filmi Beat, Honey praised Urfi Javed and said, "I really liked that kid. She is very bold and brave. Jo apni zindagi apne tareeke se jeena chahti hai (She knows how to live her life on her own terms). I think all the girls of our country should learn something from her. Do whatever that comes in your heart without any hesitation, without being scared of anyone irrespectively of where you come from and which religion, caste or home you belong to. Apni family main kuch bora na aaye woh sab na kijiye lekin jo mann main aaye wo kijiye dil thok ke bina dare kisise (Do not do everything that does not belong in your family, but do what your heart says, without fear of anyone)."